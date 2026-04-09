Zeiss has launched its latest spotting scope, the Conquest Apia 65, a lightweight and compact optical device designed for wildlife enthusiasts on the go.

Coming in as a mid-tier-priced scope but touted to feature high-end optics, Zeiss puts forward the Conquest Apia 65 as an affordable solution to the tradeoff between optical quality and compact design when it comes to the most portable spotting scopes.

A Zeiss Throw Lever can be attached the the Apia 65 enabling you to operate the focus and zoom wheels with one hand (Image credit: Zeiss)

The second model in the Conquest series, the Apia 65 features a 65mm lens diameter which Zeiss claims achieves an 87% light transmission rate, closely rivaling its big brother scope, the Conquest Gavia 85, itself boasting an 88% light transmission rate.

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Touted to have a “HD optical system” made up of aspherical elements and extra-low dispersion glass, the Apia 65 should deal with aberrations well while enabling you to see both a wide view and the finer details thanks to a 20-50x zoom range.

Zeiss has coated the Apia 65 lens with its proprietary LotuTec, which creates a hydrophobic and oleophobic layer for maintaining optimal performance in adverse conditions.

Bolstering durability is the magnesium and aluminum housing, with the entire device measuring 11.7inches and weighing 47.5oz.

The Apia 65 is compatible with the Zeiss Digiscoping Adapter, enabling you to capture content with your smartphone (Image credit: Zeiss)

Although not the shortest nor lightest higher-end compact spotting scope on the market, it still looks like the Apia 65 is set to give its smaller and more premium competitors, notably the Swarovski ATC 17-40x56, a good run for their money and at a much lower price.

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The Swarovski ATC 17-40x56, which measures 10 inches, weights 43oz and achieves 88% light transmission, but costs around $2,900 / £2,150, while the Zeiss Conquest Apia 65 comes in at around $1,700 / £1,275.

With the release of the Conquest Apia 65, Zeiss continues its efforts to meet the growing demand for lightweight, smaller spotting scopes that don't sacrifice optical quality while keeping ergonomics in mind.

You can buy the Zeiss Conquest Apia 65 at major photography retailers including B&H Photo (US), Park Cameras (UK) and London Camera Exchange (UK).

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See how the Zeiss Conquest Apia 65 compares to other kits available by reading our expert guide to the best spotting scopes.