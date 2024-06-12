Kowa launches quality spotting scope designed with compactness in mind

By
published

Kowa's new TSN-55A and TSN-55S spotting scopes bring quality optics in a compact and lightweight package

Kowa TSN-55
Kowa TSN-55-A being used for digiscoping with a mirrorless camera (Image credit: Kowa)

Kowa has launched two new spotting scopes, the TSN-55A and TSN-55S Prominar, which balance optical performance and lightweight construction. The TSN-55A is an angled version for those looking for a true spotting scope experience, but for those wanting a more streamlined solution, then the TSN-55S is the best option, especially if you're looking to mount your mirrorless camera for digiscoping.

These scopes are crafted with Kowa's exclusive Prominar pure fluorite crystal, designed to deliver clarity and color fidelity. It’s the latest addition to the esteemed Prominar series, known for its premium quality and exceptional optical performance.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

