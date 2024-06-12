Kowa launches quality spotting scope designed with compactness in mind

Kowa's new TSN-55A and TSN-55S spotting scopes bring quality optics in a compact and lightweight package
Kowa TSN-55-A being used for digiscoping with a mirrorless camera(Image credit: Kowa)
Kowa has launched two new spotting scopes, the TSN-55A and TSN-55S Prominar, which balance optical performance and lightweight construction. The TSN-55A is an angled version for those looking for a true spotting scope experience, but for those wanting a more streamlined solution, then the TSN-55S is the best option, especially if you're looking to mount your mirrorless camera for digiscoping.
These scopes are crafted with Kowa's exclusive Prominar pure fluorite crystal, designed to deliver clarity and color fidelity. It’s the latest addition to the esteemed Prominar series, known for its premium quality and exceptional optical performance.
At the heart of the new TSN-55 series is a 55mm pure fluorite crystal lens. This advanced material is renowned for eliminating chromatic aberration, resulting in vivid, sharp, and true-to-life visuals.
Whether you’re an avid birdwatcher or a nature enthusiast exploring expansive landscapes, the TSN-55 scopes promise to bring every detail into focus with accuracy.
A standout feature of the TSN-55 design is its portability. Measuring only 255mm in length and weighing a mere 965 grams, this spotting scope is designed for ease of transport without compromising image quality. Its compact size belies the power it holds within, making it an ideal companion for both serious and casual observers on the go.
The new TSN-55 varients integrate Kowa’s TE-11WZ II wide-angle zoom eyepiece, which provides an impressive 17-40x magnification range. This eyepiece enhances the field of view by up to 52% compared to the previous models like the TSN-550, ensuring that you won’t miss any of the action. The seamless integration of the eyepiece into the scope's body maintains its compact form while offering expansive views.
Equipped with a dual-focus system, the TSN-55 allows for rapid and precise focusing adjustments, perfect for quickly adapting to changing scenes. The ergonomic design includes a smooth twist sunshade, a versatile tripod mount, and a filter thread for added protection. These features ensure that users can enjoy a comfortable and hassle-free viewing experience.
The TSN-55 is designed for durability and reliability, featuring a fully sealed, nitrogen-filled body that is both waterproof and resilient against harsh environmental conditions. Kowa’s KR coating on the objective lens repels water and dirt, ensuring clear views in any weather.
For those interested in digiscoping, the TSN-55 is the ultimate tool. It easily attaches to smartphones, DSLRs, or mirrorless cameras via Kowa’s smart adapters, transforming the scope into a compact telephoto system capable of capturing stunning long-range nature photographs.
The Kowa TSN-55 Prominar spotting scopes are set to start shipping in July 2024. Both the TSN-55A and TSN-55S models are priced at $2,229.
