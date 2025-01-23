Kite Optics APC 60 ED is world’s first handheld, image-stabilized spotting scope

Kite Optics has unveiled the world's first spotting scope with built-in image stabilization. The APC 60 ED offers unparalleled stability and precision in a handheld device, making a tripod unnecessary. It is sure to be welcomed by nature enthusiasts and will undoubtedly become one of the best spotting scopes on the market.

The scope stabilizes images throughout its 17x to 35x magnification range, enabling extended use without the discomfort of hand fatigue or the distraction of shaky views. An integrated Li-Ion battery lasts for more than 30 hours of viewing. Kite Optics claims that the stabilized image not only benefits from enhanced clarity but also appears brighter and more defined compared to a regular spotting scope or binoculars without stabilization.

The inclusion of image stabilization enables a clear view when handholding the scope and forgoes the need for a tripod (Image credit: Kite Optics)

A premium ED (Extra-low Dispersion) optical system is designed to deliver unmatched clarity, sharpness, and vibrant color reproduction. With a lightweight and compact build, the spotting scope tips the scales at just 1,100 grams, making it supremely portable and easy to use.

The APC 60 ED has been built to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions, with its robust construction and IPX7 water resistance rating, ensuring the scope remains operational when exposed to rain or even a brief submersion in water.

The Kite Optics APC 60 ED spotting scope will be available in February 2025. We don't yet have international pricing, but it is listed on the Belgian company's European website at €1,500, which works out to around $1,570 / £1,270 / AU$2,500 with a direct currency conversion.