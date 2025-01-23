Kite Optics APC 60 ED is world’s first handheld, image-stabilized spotting scope
We've had image-stabilized binoculars for years, so it's amazing that no one thought to make a stabilized spotting scope before
Kite Optics has unveiled the world's first spotting scope with built-in image stabilization. The APC 60 ED offers unparalleled stability and precision in a handheld device, making a tripod unnecessary. It is sure to be welcomed by nature enthusiasts and will undoubtedly become one of the best spotting scopes on the market.
The scope stabilizes images throughout its 17x to 35x magnification range, enabling extended use without the discomfort of hand fatigue or the distraction of shaky views. An integrated Li-Ion battery lasts for more than 30 hours of viewing. Kite Optics claims that the stabilized image not only benefits from enhanced clarity but also appears brighter and more defined compared to a regular spotting scope or binoculars without stabilization.
A premium ED (Extra-low Dispersion) optical system is designed to deliver unmatched clarity, sharpness, and vibrant color reproduction. With a lightweight and compact build, the spotting scope tips the scales at just 1,100 grams, making it supremely portable and easy to use.
The APC 60 ED has been built to withstand the toughest outdoor conditions, with its robust construction and IPX7 water resistance rating, ensuring the scope remains operational when exposed to rain or even a brief submersion in water.
The Kite Optics APC 60 ED spotting scope will be available in February 2025. We don't yet have international pricing, but it is listed on the Belgian company's European website at €1,500, which works out to around $1,570 / £1,270 / AU$2,500 with a direct currency conversion.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.