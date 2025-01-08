These Night Storm X1 night vision binoculars don't just look revolutionary - they also seem a bargain!

If you're a photographer or videography enthusiast who loves to capture the world after the sun goes down, then you’ll want to check out DVX Night Vision's latest Kickstarter campaign.

The company has launched its debut project, the Night Storm X1 Night Vision Binoculars, and they’re packed with some impressive features designed to elevate your outdoor adventures and creative projects. With 4K recording, 52MP still images, and a staggering 1200mm visible range, these binoculars are designed to let you see – and capture – what others miss in the dark, and the best part is you can grab an early bird pair for just $149!

(Image credit: DVX Night Vision)

Whether you're a wildlife observer, a landscape photographer, or just someone who loves to explore the outdoors after dusk, the Night Storm X1 binoculars look ideal. These binoculars offer a closer, clearer view of your surroundings – even in the pitch-black. They provide the ability to shoot True 4K video and clear 52MP stills, the Night Storm X1 lets you turn your observations into professional-quality content.

At the heart of these binoculars is a 'military-grade' CMOS sensor, powered by the high-performance Sony Starvis 2 back-illuminated chip. This technology is designed to excel in low-light conditions, making it ideal for capturing clear footage in even the trickiest environments. This Sony Starvis 2 sensor is often found in high-end dash cams and security camera systems, so you can trust it to perform when the lights go out.

One of the standout features of the Night Storm X1 is its ability to capture True 4K footage with no image processing, capable of capturing a resolution of 9600x5400 pixels. You can also choose to shoot in 1080P (Full HD) or 720P (HD) formats to save on storage space without sacrificing too much quality.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: DVX Night Vision) (Image credit: DVX Night Vision)

But what is really interesting about these binoculars and what sets them apart from competitors is their Full-color Mode. This feature promises users to see true-to-life colors providing users with more accurate colors – especially noticeable in daylight. The combination of high-resolution and full-color rendering results in a more immersive and lifelike viewing experience, whether you're observing wildlife or surveying landscapes.

If you’ve ever spent hours in the field, you know that battery life can make or break your experience. The Night Storm X1 comes with an impressive 5000mAh built-in battery, which offers up to 18 hours of continuous use. Whether you're out birdwatching or documenting a nocturnal safari, you can count on long-lasting performance. Plus, the battery charges via USB-C and can reach full charge in just 1 hour which is perfect for those on the go.

(Image credit: DVX Night Vision)

The Night Storm X1 isn’t just about great optics and video, it’s also packed with practical features for the field. These include four levels of infrared sensitivity for clearer night vision, a close-to-eye viewfinder for easy focus adjustments, and a mobile app that allows you to remotely stream and record footage.

DVX Night Vision’s Kickstarter campaign has been a resounding success, far surpassing its initial goal of around $4,000 and currently sitting at over $1 million in pledges. If you’re considering backing the project, there’s still time to grab an early bird pair for just $149 (after the campaign, the price will increase to $299).

Note: As with all crowdfunding projects, there is no guarantee that the final product will match the early depictions in the campaign – or that the final product will be completed or delivered at all. DCW does not endorse this or any other crowdfunding campaign.

