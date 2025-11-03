No more freeze frames: Hikmicro monocular’s HSIS tech powers nonstop thermal viewing

Hikmicro has unveiled the Lynx 3.0 thermal monocular series, a pocket-sized trio aimed at hunters, outdoor pros, and security teams that brings professional-grade detection to compact gear.

The new LH19, LH25, and LH35 share the company’s shutterless imaging technology to eliminate the momentary “freeze” of traditional thermal calibration, promising uninterrupted viewing and quicker target acquisition. Detection ranges span from 900 metres to 1,800 metres, depending on model, positioning Lynx 3.0 as a serious field tool in a travel-light form factor.

Across the range, you’ll find a 384×288 VOx sensor with 12μm pixel pitch running at 50Hz, paired with AI-driven Image Pro 3.0 and Zoom Pro algorithms to sharpen contrast, detail, and digital magnification. A 0.49-inch AMOLED display renders thermal imagery at 1920×1080, while power comes from a replaceable 18650 cell good for up to 4.5 hours of continuous use even at –20°C. Controls include manual focus, diopter adjustment from -5D to +3D, and extensive image tuning with six colour palettes, brightness/contrast, and Cold/Warm tone options.

The LH19 3.0 is the compact all-rounder for close to mid-range work. Its 19mm f/1.0 lens delivers 1.9× base magnification and the widest field of view in the line at 13.8° (24.2m at 100m), with 8× digital zoom on tap.

Weighing just 331g, it offers detection out to 900m and excels when speed, situational awareness, and shutterless responsiveness matter—think dense woodland, tracking at shorter distances, and general exploration.

Stepping up to the LH25 3.0 brings a 25mm f/1.0 lens with 2.5× base magnification, extending detection to 1,200m while keeping weight to 328.5g and field of view to 10.5° (18.4m at 100m). It’s the balanced pick for open terrain, perimeter checks, and hunting scenarios where targets appear at varied ranges, offering steadier handheld identification where the LH19 would be limited to detection.

At the top end, the LH35 3.0 targets professional users who need reach. A 35mm f/1.0 lens, 3.4× base magnification, and 1,800m detection range are matched to a 7.5° field of view (13.1m at 100m), all in a still-portable 355g body.

With digital zoom up to 27.2× and NETD sensitivity below 15mK, the flagship model is tuned for mid-to-long-range surveillance and extreme-distance observation where fine thermal differentiation and continuous, shutterless operation are critical.

