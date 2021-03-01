Your Digital Camera 240 download

The virtual disc for Digital Camera 240 includes 53 minutes of video training; 48 virtual studio backgrounds for transforming your portrait or still-life shoots; a Photoshop cheat sheet with quick-reference keyboard shortcuts for Photoshop CC; a 258-page Buyer's Guide PDF; and start files for selected tutorials.
Download the disc for Digital Camera 240
(If the download doesn't start, right-click on the link and select Save Link As)
This download has been compressed to make it quicker to download. After downloading it, double-click to decompress it. If your computer doesn't have unzipping software, download 7-Zip, which is a free tool designed for this job.
The virtual disc is formatted in a special way so that it mounts on your computer Desktop in the same way as a physical CD or DVD. You should just be able to double-click the ISO file inside the folder, but instructions are provided if this doesn't work.
The sister print publication to this website, Digital Camera Magazine is Britain's best-selling photography publication – and it can also be purchased outside the United Kingdom as Digital Camera World.
Digital Camera Magazine is packed with more expert advice and more inspirational images than any other title, with the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. Every issue we also bring you a selection of great gifts which are designed to help you get more from your photography – everything from tips cards and cheat sheets to free software and bookazines.
In addition to inspirational images, interviews, projects, mini tests and tutorials, each issue is packed with news, reviews and comparisons, as well as photographer vs photographer shootouts and head-to-head challenges using the best photo editing software.
The magazine is captained by Editor Niall Hampton, with Technique Editor Alistair Campbell adding his own expertise.