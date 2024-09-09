You can have a Nikon Z9 for only $3.50, just don't expect it to take photos

Micro-scale toy models of four Nikon cameras have been released in Japan. The set of four 'Gashapon' includes the Nikon Z9 fitted with a Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S lens, and the Nikon Z fc with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens, as well as two 35mm film cameras: the iconic Nikon F from 1959 with a Nikkor-s 55mm f/1.2 lens, and the Nikon SP from 1957 equipped with a W-Nikkor 3.5cm f/1.8.

Gashapon are small capsule toys dispensed from dedicated vending machines. Each toy usually costs around $1-5 USD. Gashapon has been around since the 1960s and are hugely popular in Japan, with a growing fan base in other parts of the world. Most Gashapon are released as themed sets (like this set of four Nikon cameras), with the idea being the purchaser will want to collect the full set. However, this may not be easy, as it's often difficult or simply not possible to see the contents of each capsule inside the vending machine before purchase.

The cameras featured in the “Nikon Miniature Collection” are just that - tiny - with the Nikon F toy measuring only 2cm in height. Though even at this tiny scale, the toys are fairly well detailed replicas of their full-size counterparts, with the lens on each camera being removable and a body cap supplied to replace it. The Z fc model is also said to come with a random sticker that can be used to customize it in some way. Each miniature Nikon camera/lens combo will cost 500 Yen, or around $3.50 USD.