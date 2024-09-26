Xiaomi 14T Pro arrives with Leica Summilux lens and flagship-grade fast charging

By
published

Xiaomi delivers Leica-tuning for less with the 14T and 14T Pro, plus the Mix Flip foldable flagship gets a Western launch

A photo captured at the Xiaomi 14T and 14T launch event
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Xiaomi has announced two new Leica-co-branded phones, the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro, and it’s bringing its Xiaomi Mix Flip to global markets, including Europe and the UK. 

Starting with the new 14T Series, the phones are direct follow-ups to the powerful Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro. Both phones were the first to bring Xiaomi's Leica partnership to a sub-flagship price point, and the 14T series builds on the same formula. The Xiaomi 14T Pro, in particular, looks especially impressive, with its large primary camera sensor, metal and glass styling, IP68 dust and water resistance and the inclusion of wireless charging, a first for the line. 

Image 1 of 5
A photo captured at the Xiaomi 14T and 14T launch event
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
Image 1 of 3
A photo captured at the Xiaomi 14T and 14T launch event
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

TOPICS

Related articles