Leica co-engineered Xiaomi Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip hands-on impressions

By
published

Are Xiaomi’s new Leica-tuned Mix Fold 4 and Mix Flip the future of foldable smartphone photography?

A photo of the Xiaomi Mix Flip (Chinese version)
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Xiaomi has announced two new foldables at its annual CEO event in China: the Xiaomi Mix Fold 4, its follow-up to last year’s impressive big-screened foldable, the Mix Fold 3, and the Xiaomi Mix Flip – the phone maker's first flip phone.

Both phones are Leica co-branded, which means the iconic camera maker has contributed to the photo processing style and signed off on the quality of each phone, and the Fold even enjoys Summilux glass lens elements. 

A photo of the Mix Fold 4
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)
A photo of the Xiaomi Mix Flip (Chinese version)
(Image credit: Basil Kronfli)

Basil Kronfli
Basil Kronfli

Basil Kronfli is a freelance technology journalist, consultant, and content creator. He trained in graphic design and started his career at Canon Europe before moving into journalism. Basil is also experienced in video production, independently running the YouTube channel TechEdit, and during his time at Future, he worked alongside the Digital Camera World team as a senior video producer. 

