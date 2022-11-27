WTF?!?! Buy an iPhone 14 Pro, get a FREE iPad, Apple Watch & Beats headphones!

This is, hands down, THE best Black Friday deal (opens in new tab) we've seen so far. In fact, it's the best Black Friday deal we can ever recall seeing.

Right now Verizon is offering a deal on the iPhone 14 Pro (opens in new tab) that could net you $1,900 of Apple kit, including a 64GB iPad (9th generation) and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), along with a free pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones!

You can save as much as $1,000 by trading in your old device, and bag another $200 when you make the switch. And if you want to buy another iPhone 14 Pro, you can save an extra $800 and rack up another $200.

You need to sign up to a 5G unlimited plan to maximize this outrageous offer, but really everyone should be going 5G at this point in time – and with so much free stuff and savings, it's more than worth it.

The process of selecting everything so it all lands in your cart is a little longwinded, but hey – when a deal is this ludicrously good, you're going to have to work for it a little bit!

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro + FREE iPad, FREE Apple Watch, FREE Beats Fit Pro headphones (opens in new tab)

SAVE $1000 The iPhone 14 Pro isn't just the best iPhone ever, for our money it's the best camera phone outright. And with all this free stuff, this is the best ever offer on it!

The iPhone 14 Pro is a serious, pocketable powerhouse. Yes, it's thick, but its relatively compact footprint and ample camera and power mix make it an enticing option, especially for photographers.

While it's a shame there's no pro mode for manual photography, the 14 Pro's 48MP RAW photos capture excellent results. The automatic mode's photo processing is also one of the best, if not the best, we've seen on a phone. Additionally, while the lack of a periscope zoom is a bugbear when using the Pro, on smaller phones, there's less of an expectation for a far-reaching zoom.

It's a mighty phone with a brilliant camera, that's powerful and lasts a full day. Is it the best camera phone (opens in new tab) of 2022? If you're an Apple fan who likes more compact phones, absolutely.