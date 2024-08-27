Wow! This DJI drone deal is amazing! Ryze Tello drops to just £69

The Ryze Tello is one of our favourite camera drones... simply because of its size and its weight. But now the £99 drone has had its price slashed by 30% by Argos, bringing it down to just £69. Given that this great educational drone is hard to find in stock in many places, the discount is even more special

The Ryze Tello is made by DJI, who are the best names in the drone business, and features a 720p HD video camera, and a 5MP stills sensor. Its battery allows up to 13 minutes of flight and gives a range of 100m, with a maximum flying speed of 18mph. You control the drone through your phone using an app, and pictures are recorded directly to your phone too.

Ryze Tello | save £30 | now just £69 At Argos Amazing price on one of our favorite microdrones - which can shoot decent footage from the air, with the minimum of fuss, and expense. And weighing just 80g, it is great for use indoors as well as out.

(Image credit: DJI)

