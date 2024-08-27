Wow! This DJI drone deal is amazing! Ryze Tello drops to just £69

By
published

Just £69, this is a superb price for this starter drone....

Ryze Tello drone hot deal
(Image credit: DJI)

The Ryze Tello is one of our favourite camera drones... simply because of its size and its weight. But now the £99 drone has had its price slashed by 30% by Argos, bringing it down to just £69. Given that this great educational drone is hard to find in stock in many places, the discount is even more special

The Ryze Tello is made by DJI,  who are the best names in the drone business, and features a  720p HD video camera, and a 5MP stills sensor. Its battery allows up to 13 minutes of flight and gives a range of 100m, with a maximum flying speed of 18mph.  You control the drone through your phone using an app, and pictures are recorded directly to your phone too.

Ryze Tello | | now just £69

Ryze Tello | save £30 | now just £69

At Argos Amazing price on one of our favorite microdrones - which can shoot  decent footage from the air, with the minimum of fuss,  and expense. And weighing just 80g, it is great for use indoors as well as out.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Chris George
Chris George

Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography. 

His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.

Related articles