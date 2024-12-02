WOW! I didn’t think there’d be any good Apple Mac Mini M4 deals this Cyber Monday, I was wrong... Grab ‘em while you still can!

The Apple Mac Mini M4 has only just been released, but I’ve noticed it’s already on sale in and amongst the various Cyber Monday camera deals. If you’re after the base model, it’s been knocked down to just $529 at B&H Photo, that’s $70 off! While the base M4 Pro model is $40 off at B&H Photo for just $1,359.

Personally, I think these deals are top-tier, considering this is a brand-new Apple product. And let’s not forget, the Mac Mini M4 is an incredible deal even at its RRP. The base model retails for the same price as the last-gen Mac Mini M2 did (Apple skipped the M3) but it comes with 16GB of Unified Memory as standard. You had to pay an extra $200 if you wanted to upgrade the last-gen model's 8GB of RAM to 16GB.

So, let’s do the math. A Mac Mini M2 with 16GB of RAM cost $800, and now you can pick up a Mac Mini M4 with 16GB of RAM for just $529? Ugh, yes please!

Apple Mac Mini (M4 Pro): was $599 now $529 at BHPhoto Save $70 The latest Mac Mini packs Apple's new M4 chip and while it's not a marked improvement over the M3, the mini skipped a generation, add to that the 16GB of Unified Memory as standard and you'll definitely notice the extra oomph if you're upgrading.

Apple Mac Mini (M4 Pro): was $1,399 now $1,359 at BHPhoto Save $40 While the standard M4 has a 10-core CPU and GPU, the Pro gets a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU and access to three Thunderbolt 5 ports (the standard M4 models only have Thunderbolt 4). The M4 Pro also gets 24GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD as standard.

The Mac Mini M4 is quite simply the best bang for your buck in Apple’s entire Mac range, even beating the best MacBooks. This plucky little computer starts at $599, which will get you a 10-core CPU and GPU, 16GB of Unified Memory, a 256GB SSD, 16-core Neural Engine, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. You also get a Gigabit Ethernet port for a faster wired Internet connection.

That’s one heck of a computer for $599 and a marked upgrade from last year’s M2 offering and its paltry 8GB of Unified Memory. The only notable shortcoming is that 256GB SSD, but you can upgrade that with the best Mac external hard drives, should you not wish to pay for Apple’s, frankly ridiculous, internal hard drive upgrade ($200 for a 512GB SSD).

And if you need a computer with more oomph, but don’t want to plump for the Mac Studio M2 – and its $1999 starting price – you can opt for the Mac Mini M4 Pro. This gets you a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 24GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD as standard, plus three Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Both Minis represent great bang for your buck and with the deals above shaving even more off the RRP, I'm tempted to pull the trigger on the base model myself.

The Apple Mac Mini M4 doesn't come with a keyboard, mouse or monitor so make sure you check out the best Mac keyboard, best Mac mouse, and best monitors for photo editing.

And if you want to make sure you're getting the very best deals possible, I scoured the best camera retailers' price-match policies this Black Friday.