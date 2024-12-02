WOW! I didn’t think there’d be any good Apple Mac Mini M4 deals this Cyber Monday, I was wrong... Grab ‘em while you still can!

By
published

The brand-new Apple Mac Mini M4 has already been reduced thanks to these great Cyber Monday deals. I mean, the RRP was already AMAZING value!

Hand holding Mac Mini M4 next to surprised emoji and &#039;Hot Deal&#039; roundel
The Apple Mac Mini M4 represents great value with or without these fab Cyber Monday deals (Image credit: Apple / Digital Camera World)

The Apple Mac Mini M4 has only just been released, but I’ve noticed it’s already on sale in and amongst the various Cyber Monday camera deals. If you’re after the base model, it’s been knocked down to just $529 at B&H Photo, that’s $70 off! While the base M4 Pro model is $40 off at B&H Photo for just $1,359.

Personally, I think these deals are top-tier, considering this is a brand-new Apple product. And let’s not forget, the Mac Mini M4 is an incredible deal even at its RRP. The base model retails for the same price as the last-gen Mac Mini M2 did (Apple skipped the M3) but it comes with 16GB of Unified Memory as standard. You had to pay an extra $200 if you wanted to upgrade the last-gen model's 8GB of RAM to 16GB.

Apple Mac Mini (M4 Pro)
Apple Mac Mini (M4 Pro): was $599 now $529 at BHPhoto

Save $70 The latest Mac Mini packs Apple's new M4 chip and while it's not a marked improvement over the M3, the mini skipped a generation, add to that the 16GB of Unified Memory as standard and you'll definitely notice the extra oomph if you're upgrading.

View Deal
Apple Mac Mini (M4 Pro)
Apple Mac Mini (M4 Pro): was $1,399 now $1,359 at BHPhoto

Save $40 While the standard M4 has a 10-core CPU and GPU, the Pro gets a 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU and access to three Thunderbolt 5 ports (the standard M4 models only have Thunderbolt 4). The M4 Pro also gets 24GB of Unified Memory and a 512GB SSD as standard.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mike Harris
Mike Harris
How To Editor

Mike is Digital Camera World's How To Editor. He has over a decade of experience, writing for some of the biggest specialist publications including Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine. Prior to DCW, Mike was Deputy Editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine and Production Editor at Wex Photo Video, where he sharpened his skills in both the stills and videography spheres. While he's an avid motorsport photographer, his skills extend to every genre of photography – making him one of Digital Camera World's top tutors for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters and other imaging equipment – as well as sharing his expertise on shooting everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...

Related articles