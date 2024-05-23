Would you PAY a subscription for a smarter Siri? – Is this Apple rumor crazy?

Apple's big software event WWDC is coming fast, and rumors of a new Siri+ subscription fee are swirling online

Many have spotted that Siri – the voice assistant inside the iPhone and assorted Apple products – is lacking a bit in AI smarts compared to leading competitors. Now a rumor is circulating that Apple intends to catch up – but charge users a subscription fee for the privilege.

Showing up as the WWDC hype builds (but actually seen on Reddit a few months ago) this image apparently simulates an Apple sales page showing a list of features which might be reserved for 'Siri+' like 'Advanced Conversational Capabilities' and 'Proactive Assistance'...

