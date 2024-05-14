After years of Apple loyalty, will this Google I/O teaser be the reason I switch to Android?

Today is the start of Google I/O, the company's developer conference, and a general platform for device and technology announcements. It looks from Google's teaser that camera AI is going to be light-years ahead.

Even if I don't think of my phone as my camera, I still take most photos with my iPhone (15 Pro Max, since you ask). I've used Android phones too, but my daily driver has always been an iPhone – I've been a loyal and regular upgrader, perhaps to the point of excessive generosity to Apple, but thus far I've seen little reason to change bearing in mind the stresses of switching operating systems (I still remember leaving RiscOS and Windows behind me).

There have been times, too, where Apple has seemed a step or two behind, only to catch up. That's been fine for loyal users like me – the overall experience hasn't let me down for more than a couple of model cycles.

This message, though, really makes me wonder if Apple can catch up with this level of camera capability...

One more day until #GoogleIO! We’re feeling 🤩. See you tomorrow for the latest news about AI, Search and more. pic.twitter.com/QiS1G8GBf9May 13, 2024

What we seem to be seeing is an AI capable of recognising and describing what it is seeing in real-time. Note too the lack of a cable connection.

This is a long way ahead of anything Siri can manage. I can just about get Siri to play some music for me, turn the TV on and off (using the Apple TV), and set a timer, but it certainly isn't doing anything impressive. Apple have yet to launch anything so fast – Siri still seems to have that 'AI lag' while it works out what was said.

We've also seen some new real-time AI from OpenAI with the announcement of the new emotionally-capable ChatGPT-4o which was able to help with equations through the camera, so there is no doubt this kind of tech is coming.

In other words, Siri is at least two very big steps behind – the lag, and kind of AI model capable of more sophisticated interactions, perhaps "understanding" what is happening around and assisting. Apple have offered little assurance that is likely to change and – until recently – as a user I quite liked my devices being ring-fenced in trustworthy dumbness. Now, AI looks appealing and helpful.

As an Apple user, I find myself wondering "What is happening with all the Apple Silicon Neural Engine" cores I keep seeing in keynotes/presentations? As a consumer, I think I'll be watching Google I/O with a lot of interest.

The rumor mill suggests that this is just one of the new Android 15 features which will emerge at Google I/O – we can expect Gemini AI and a virtual assistant exclusive to Google's phones called 'Pixie'.

Will there be any hardware? It's not unheard of – it's a software event, but the Pixel 7a was announced at a past event (the 8a has already replaced it). Either way, the software looks like it can legitimately take center stage. Apple's response, if any, will come at WWDC, June 10.

Is the best camera phone an Apple?