The ultimate AI-powered camera phone is even more affordable! Meet the Google Pixel 8a

Google has just introduced the Pixel 8a, a more affordable version of its flagship Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones from last year. This new phone is now available for pre-order starting and will officially launch on May 14.

Priced at just $499 / £499 / AU$849, the Pixel 8a promises to disrupt our list of top budget phones by incorporating groundbreaking AI features previously found only in the most expensive Pixel models.

Check out the official Pixel 8a launch video:

True to expectations, the Pixel 8a operates on Google’s latest Tensor G3 chip, enhancing the phone's suite of photography editing tools. Among these capabilities is the Best Take feature, enabling users to edit group photos in a way that combines everyone's best expressions – a function previously reserved for premium Pixel models.

Also noteworthy is the inclusion of Google’s standout AI tool, the powerful Magic Editor. This feature enables users to reposition, delete or resize subjects in photos with generative AI seamlessly filling in any gaps. On top of that are all the non-photographic AI embellishments, such as Circle to Search, Clear Calling and Audio Magic Eraser.

Until now, the premium Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were the sole beneficiaries of Google’s recent AI advancements. Given that much of the AI processing occurs in the cloud, rather than solely on the device, it makes sense for Google to offer these features on a budget-friendly phone – and I can see this becoming very popular!

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to the classic Obsidian and Porcelain colorway options, the Pixel 8a will now come in a wonderful Bay Blue and a limited-edition Aloe Green – this would be my personal pick!

The 6.1-inch display boasts a 40% increase in peak brightness compared to last year's model and receives an upgrade in refresh rate from 90Hz to 120Hz. The RAM remains unchanged at 8GB, but there's a new 256GB storage capacity option – a first for the a-series Pixel phones.

Camera hardware remains the same as the Pixel 7a, featuring a 64MP main lens, 13MP ultrawide lens and a 13MP front-facing camera. This camera setup has already proven to be high-performing; we consistently rate the Pixel's camera as one of the best in the smartphone market.

