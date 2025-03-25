Want Taylor Swift's camera? Buy it today and get a FREE lens

Headlines were made last year when the camera used by Taylor Swift was revealed: the brilliant Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (which also comes with the camera filter that Taylor Swift uses on her photos).

Well, if you want that very same camera, Amazon has just slashed the price: the Olympus E-M10 IV with pancake zoom lens is just $699 right now – a saving that essentially gives you the lens for free!

The camera is available in silver or black and next-day shipping is available – so you can have the camera in your hands tomorrow.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV (review) is a brilliant all-purpose camera. Beginner-friendly but packed with power, this bundle pairs it with the M.Zuiko 14-42mm EZ pancake zoom lens – making it perfect for everyday shooting, travel, street photography and more.

Its retro styling acts as a bold fashion statement, too – and these are all reasons why I bought an E-M10 for an ex-partner of mine, who is a photographer and influencer.

This camera's calling card is that it's incredibly compact – and unlike full frame and APS-C cameras, its lenses are compact as well! After all, what's the point in having a small camera if it has to have a massive lens on the front?

Its 20.3MP image sensor is larger than those found in phones and compact cameras, producing great image quality. And it boasts 4.5 stops of in-body image stabilization to compensate for camera shake – which is handy for stills as well as 4K video.

It has 16 Art Filters to add unique looks to your photos and video in-camera. Taylor Swift uses Vintage I, but check out Instant Film and Vintage III as well.

You can take pictures via the tilting touchscreen (which flips down 180° for taking selfies and creating content) or using the bright electronic viewfinder. Alternatively, you can connect the camera to your phone for remote shooting – as well as quickly transferring your shots for easy social media sharing.

Looking for the perfect lens to use with the E-M10 Mark IV? Take a look at the best Olympus / OM System lenses from the same manufacturer, as well as the best Micro Four Thirds lenses from all brands.