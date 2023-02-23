Weezer's latest music video was shot using a single 360 camera

Weezer, best known for their iconic tracks 'Buddy Holly' and 'Beverley Hills' have been a music industry staple for over two decades, and aren't stopping anytime soon. The geek rock outfit has released two new music videos both directed by Peter Quinn, and the grunge-inspired track 'What Happens After You?' was shot using an Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition.

VFX artist and video AI director, Peter Quinn, has been making some extremely impressive visuals and wacky social media content lately, having worked with the likes of Will Smith, Michael Bublé, Yungblud, Snoop Dogg, James Corden, and Camilla Cabello - bringing to life extreme catapults, UFO abductions, and multiple clones.

The latest visual effects collaboration however features Quinn and American rock band, Weezer, in the creation of the quartet's new music video for 'What Happens After You?' filmed in a music studio with just Quinn, frontman Rivers Cuomo, and an Insta 360 camera, specifically the Insta360 ONE RS 1-inch 360 Edition (opens in new tab).

With the ability to shoot 6K 360 video and 21MP stills, there's no doubt that this camera is perfect for creating a high-quality music video even when used handheld! The camera's dual 1-inch CMOS sensors are a big step up from typical phone-sized sensors, and it can also be mounted on its own invisible selfie stick (opens in new tab) for that seamless look, or on a standard tripod or mount for dynamic action footage.

The music video is very cleverly shot and captures all angles of Weezer’s studio, having cloned band member Rivers Cuomo multiple times throughout in different scenarios, from playing drums on couch cushions, lying on the floor, having a solo dance session, shining a light into his eyes in the corner of the room, and playing multiple instruments including the piano.

It's awesome that all of the cloned Cuomos seem to interact with and look into the camera at the same points in the footage as the track picks up the pace with a drop towards the end, as Quinn puts it in speaking with (opens in new tab) Insta360, “My challenge was only having one person but wanting to have the dynamic feeling of a full band performance… the Insta360 camera was the ONLY way I could film this.”

Quinn had Cuomo play different instruments at predefined locations around the studio space, and following that, he used an Adobe After Effects (opens in new tab) plugin for the Insta360 reframing. Quinn then had the task of merging all of the takes together and masking the footage, by this point, it was then only a matter of choosing which Cuomo clone to focus on for each part of the track.

Weezer's debut and arguably their best self-titled Blue album cover is also present on the monitor screen behind Cuomo, which adds a nice nostalgic touch to the video overall. The Lofi-vibes of the video and the multiple personalities of Cuomo acting strangely also fit perfectly with the track's lyrics.

“When the song got more intense at the chorus for example, I quickly reframed the footage; spinning, zooming in, zooming out to ‘tiny planet’ then zooming in to a close up; to create a dizzying, frenetic sensation,” Quinn explained.

The band's newly released EP titled SZNZ: Winter was released back in December 2022 and rounded off a four-part seasonal EP project throughout 2022 from the group which blended a spectrum of sounds and tones reflecting each season, with the Summer edition featuring tracks that resemble older and now 13-year-old fan favorite singles such as Island In The Sun and Say it Ain't So.

What Happens After You? was first released as part of the previous EP album, SZNZ: Autumn, but also features on SZNZ: Winter, along with some pretty melancholic and sad boy tracks such as I Want A Dog, and Dark Enough To See The Stars - which also has a music video that was directed by Peter Quinn.

Video director Quinn supposedly found his niche and rose to internet fame during the covid19 pandemic shutdown, where he found the time at home to practice and perfect his work on the art of special effects.

He also posts multiple how-to and explainer videos on his Instagram (opens in new tab) and Twitter (opens in new tab)accounts for those who are always asking the "How did he do that!?" questions.

