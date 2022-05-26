We can expect a new product and lens announcement from Sigma on June 1st

A new Sigma lens is rumored to be the "new product" that the company will be announcing at its planned Sigma Stage online presentation happening on 1 June.

Speculated by various rumor sites and from leaked source specifications, the lens will be a Sigma 16-28mm F2.8 DG DN FE available in both L and E mounts.

Previously leaked specifications for this lens report that it will feature 9 circular aperture blades, a lens configuration of 16 elements in 11 groups, have a shortest shooting distance of 25cm and a maximum of shooting magnification of 1: 5.6.

The filter diameter of this lens is expected to be 72mm with dimensions of around 77.2 x 100mm depending on which mount, Leica or Sony, and according to the leaked specifications it will weigh approximately 450g.

Sigma supposedly isn't planning to stop here, with further rumors that the company is planning to release multiple lenses this year including a speculated 50mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary lens, a 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art lens, and a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens.

The YouTube stream for the Sigma stage online presentation (above) has already been set up with the option for viewers to set themselves a reminder for the event, that is expected to go live in 5 days time at 1pm (GMT) on 1 June 2022.

One early commenter has suggested they are "waiting for new 50mm 1.4 DG DN", part of Sigma's range of lenses compatible with full-frame sensor DSLR and compact system cameras. This lens is already available in the DG HSM (Hyper Sonic Motor) format so whether sigma plan to release a similar model isn't out of the question.

We'll have to wait until next week to discover what Sigma has up its sleeve in the way of new product releases, will it be the 16-28mm f/2.8 lens that everyone is confidently speculating? Or will Sigma surprise us with something unexpected.

