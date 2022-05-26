Want a Canon EOS R7? It's already delayed

The Canon EOS R7 has already been hit by supply issues, just days after its official announcement.

The world's biggest camera manufacturer has apologized for delivery delays to the Canon EOS R7 (opens in new tab), citing "orders for each of the following products in excess of expectations" and "the impact of global parts supply".

The R7 joins a host of other Canon products already hampered by delivery delays, including other new R system cameras the Canon EOS R3 (opens in new tab) and Canon EOS R5 C (opens in new tab), along with R system lenses the Canon RF 14-35mm f/4 L IS USM (opens in new tab), Canon RF 400mm f/2.8 L IS USM (opens in new tab), Canon RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM (opens in new tab) and Canon RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM (opens in new tab).

"The Canon EOS R7 is the first camera you will reach for if you want the advantages of APS-C combined with pro-level speed and AF, with big-time image resolution," we said of the camera in our review (opens in new tab).

"It's a fantastic addition to the EOS R ecosystem and a worthy successor to the 90D and 7D lines, making a great proposition for wildlife enthusiasts and anyone who wants to get the most out photography… Unless it falters in the lab, the Canon EOS R7 is the new king of APS-C cameras."

(Image credit: Canon)

The full statement (opens in new tab) from Canon Japan is as follows.

Apology and guidance regarding the supply status of products

Updated: May 26, 2022

Thank you for your continued patronage of Canon products.

Currently, we have received orders for each of the following products in excess of expectations, and due to the impact of global parts supply, delivery delays are occurring. We apologize for the inconvenience caused to our customers and business partners.

We sincerely apologize for the long wait for our long-awaited customers. We will continue to take measures to ensure a stable supply of products so that we can deliver our products as soon as possible. Thank you kindly look forward for your understanding.

• EOS R3

• EOS R5 C

• EOS R7

• RF14-35mm F4 L IS USM

• RF400mm F2.8 L IS USM

• RF800mm F5.6 L IS USM

• RF1200mm F8 L IS USM

We plan to ship the products one by one, but it may take longer than usual to deliver.

