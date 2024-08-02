Walmart slashes the cost of a printer in back-to-school sale bonanza!

Canon printer deal
With the new school year just a few weeks away, Walmart is tempting everyone to get ready for college with its Back to School sale. We have spotted that this makes it a great time to get a new printer...

The dream of a paperless office remains a distant dream - and particularly so for those with regular college assignments, and the need to print and scan articles and documents. Walmart is offering all-in-on printer with built-in scanners/copiers for as low as $39… 

Canon PIXMA TS3722 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was $49| now $39Save $10 at Walmart

Canon PIXMA TS3722 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was $49 | now $39
Save $10 at Walmart A wireless printer that scans and copies, for an incredibly low price - making it a great choice for students. And unlike most printers, its white!

Canon PIXMA TR4722 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was $99| now $59Save $40 at Walmart

Canon PIXMA TR4722 All-in-One Wireless Color Inkjet Printer | was $99 | now $59
Save $40 at Walmart A compact all-in-one printer that is perfect for fitting into a small space. With wireless connectivity and easy setup, you can start printing almost as soon as it's out of the box. It has an autofeed for scanning multiple pages, and has a 100-sheet paper tray.

Epson Expression Home XP-4205 | was $69| now $59 Save $10 at Walmart

Epson Expression Home XP-4205 | was $69 | now $59
Save $10 at Walmart This budget Print/Scan/Copy Wi-Fi color printer is one of the cheapest inkjets available - and offers the benefits of a 2.4in color display, and voice activated printing.

Canon Pixma Megatank G3272 | was $179| now $149 Save $30 at Walmart

Canon Pixma Megatank G3272 | was $179 | now $149
Save $30 at Walmart This wireless all-in-one printer is from Canon's Megatank range - and therefore has refillable cartridges for each its four inks to reduce its running costs and to boost its eco credentials.

Walmart Plus | &nbsp;$98 per year | $4950% off for students

Walmart Plus |  $98 per year | $49
50% off for students The Walmart+ subscription is half price for students until September 13. This gives you free home delivery on groceries, free shipping on other goods, free Paramount+ streaming, fuel discounts, and early access to Black Friday discounts. 

