Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 coming for Sony E, Nikon Z and Fujifilm X mounts – and it's a bargain!

This prime lens for APS-C sensor cameras promises to hit the sweet spot of price and performance
(Image credit: Viltrox / photorumors.com)
Viltrox is about to release a new APS-C format 35mm f/1.7 lens for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts, according to several rumor sites. The fully autofocus lens will be priced at around 800 Chinese yuan, which works out at a very affordable $110 / £90 / AU$175 with a direct currency conversion.
Due to be released for the three mounts simultaneously, the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 has a configuration of 11 elements in nine groups, including two extra-low dispersion elements, one high-refractive index element, and one aspherical element. The lens's widest f/1.7 aperture puts it ever-so-slightly faster than Nikon's own Z 35mm f/1.8 S, but at a fraction of the cost. The minimum aperture is f/16.
An STM focus drive should ensure zippy autofocus. It has a minimum shooting distance of 0.33m with a maximum magnification of 0.13x, and a 45º angle-of-view. Up front is a 52mm filter thread, and it promises a small and lightweight build, with dimensions of 64 x 54.7mm and weighing just 170g.
The lens is part of the Viltrox Air series, joining the Viltrox AF 56mm f/1.7, Viltrox AF 20mm f/2.8, and Viltrox AF 40mm f/2.5 lenses that are already available. We rated all three lenses highly, awarding each our 'Recommended' gong, so we expect this latest lens to offer a similar combination of good performance at an attractive price.
There are a fair few third-party 35mm autofocus lenses already in the market, so the lens will be up against some pretty stiff competition. In fact, Viltrox already has a full-frame 35mm f/1.8 autofocus lens in Z mount, which costs significantly more at around $400 / $315 / AU$625, so it will be interesting to see how this new lens compares.
As the 35mm lens is specifically for APS-C sensor cameras, it has an effective focal length of 52.5mm with the 1.5x multiplier taken into account, so can be regarded as a 'nifty fifty' in full-frame terms.
