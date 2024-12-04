Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 coming for Sony E, Nikon Z and Fujifilm X mounts – and it's a bargain!

By
published

This prime lens for APS-C sensor cameras promises to hit the sweet spot of price and performance

Woman holding a Fujifilm camera with a Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 attached
(Image credit: Viltrox / photorumors.com)

Viltrox is about to release a new APS-C format 35mm f/1.7 lens for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Fujifilm X mounts, according to several rumor sites. The fully autofocus lens will be priced at around 800 Chinese yuan, which works out at a very affordable $110 / £90 / AU$175 with a direct currency conversion.

Due to be released for the three mounts simultaneously, the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.7 has a configuration of 11 elements in nine groups, including two extra-low dispersion elements, one high-refractive index element, and one aspherical element. The lens's widest f/1.7 aperture puts it ever-so-slightly faster than Nikon's own Z 35mm f/1.8 S, but at a fraction of the cost. The minimum aperture is f/16.

