$200 off the Sony A7R III in this Amazon Prime camera deal!

Looking for some great camera deals this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days? You're in luck! The Sony A7R III is currently on sale, down from its original price of $2,198 to just $1,998 - saving you $200!
For those seeking high-end stills of 40MP+ and 4K video, this is a cracking deal that should not be missed!
The Sony A7R III remains one of Sony's top cameras, thanks to its impressive 42.2MP Exmor R BSI CMOS full-frame sensor. While it may not be as cutting-edge as the newer A7R IV, it still offers exceptional value for money—and now at a historically low price!
The A7R III delivers a 10fps continuous shooting speed and enhanced autofocus for quicker, more reliable subject tracking. Its video capabilities shine with UHD 4K recording, supporting HLG and S-Log3 Gammas for dynamic color grading.
Additionally, it features 5-axis SteadyShot INSIDE sensor-shift stabilization, providing 5.5 stops of compensation, making it a strong performer for both photography and videography.
