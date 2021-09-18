Upgrade your portrait photography with TriFlection at The Photography Show

If you're a portrait photographer, you know what a different good lighting accessories can make. However, you don't need a full set of expensive lights to capture a great portrait – the humble reflector can be a game-changer in itself. However, photographer and inventor Stu Williamson decided to take the reflector a step further with the TriFlection.

The TriFlection reflector is an advancement on Williamson's original TriFlector reflector, which featured three reflecting panels in a trapezoidal shape with a tilting mechanism to customize the way the light reflected.

However, the new and improved TriFlection features the addition of strong, metal joints designed originally for drum kits and new panel adapters that enables users to separate the panel if they wish.

The TriFlection reflector in action in a studio setting. (Image credit: Gary Hill / TriFlection)

Made and hand-stitched in the UK by ClickProps, the TriFlection reflector features adapters that can fit any lighting stand and give two more stops of light than the original TriFlector. Users can enjoy using multiple different configurations, giving photographers the ultimate flexibility when it comes to creating exciting lighting setups. Each reflector panel is reversible, with silver on one side and white on the other.

The TriFlection reflector is designed to be lightweight and portable, coming in a box that photographers can use to transport the reflector to any location – whether that's in a studio or outside on-location.

The TriFlection reflector has an RRP of £299 – and if you're at The Photography Show, you can come along to Stand C608, C700 to take a look at the reflector kit in person!

