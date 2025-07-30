I've fallen in love with lots of cameras & lenses, but when did light stands become sexy?

The Fujifilm GFX 100 II. In a word, WOW! The new Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB. Amazing! Or in two words, astonishing value.

It’s hard for any photographer with a beating heart and a spoonful of passion not to get excited about some of the latest and greatest cameras and lenses. Then there are drones like the DJI Air 3S that fly through the air to literally elevate our shooting experience, and all manner of gadgets that look ice cool or flaming hot in equal measure.

But not every type of photo accessory gets our blood pumping and our pulses racing…

Are you feeling the love? (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Here's a thing… Light stands. I did a whole buying guide on the best light stands a while ago, and ordered in several contenders to review. It got to the point where I was almost dreading the arrival of the next offering in the post. They’re all pretty much the same. They go up. They go down. They hold a light. They go back in the bag (the sooner the better). Sure, they serve an important purpose but there’s nothing much to see here and certainly nothing with any wow-factor.

The 3 Legged Thing is really a top-quality carbon fiber tripod leg, morphed into a light stand that also doubles as a boom or even a selfie stick. It’s deeply satisfying on all counts. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

But something just happened to make me reevaluate. A 3 Legged Thing just walked through my door (figuratively at least) and piqued my interest. Indeed, the 3 Legged Thing Luna is like no other light stand I’ve seen before. The central column is very much like an inverted and beautifully engineered carbon fiber tripod leg. The swing-up legs are also made from carbon fiber, and the components that hold everything together are made from magnesium alloy.

But it’s not just the materials that make the Luna interesting. Unlike every other light stand that I’ve tried, this one is actually fun to use and a pleasure to play with. It also quickly and easily converts into a boom, separating from its fold-out legs. More fun, more versatility, and more to engage the brain and the senses.

Not just a brilliantly conceived and superbly implemented travel tripod, this Benro kit has a really clever head that’s adept for shooting video and stills. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

All in all, it just goes to show that companies who put the emphasis on design flair and creativity can take something simple (and really rather boring) and turn it into an object of desire that’s genuinely interesting, highly attractive and a real talking point, as well as being immensely practical.

And if light stands really aren’t your thing, I’d put the new Benro Cyanbird Carbon Tripod with FS30 Head in the same category. Yes, it’s ‘just a tripod’. But it’s also named after a mythical bird of prey, famed for being strong, dexterous and a stunning, auspicious creature. What could be more exciting than that?