Upgrade to Fujifilm medium format with amazing offers that save you up to $1,650

If you are looking to upgrade to medium format and want to take your photography to the next level with huge resolution, detailed files and in a compact body, then you need to take a look at these amazing Fujifilm medium format deals that can help you save up to $1,650 on Fujifilm MF cameras until 31 July to take advantage of some serious savings on the GFX system.

• Is medium format photography worth it? Here's what a professional thinks (opens in new tab)

As always with these types of deals we have picked the best price cuts around which are currently out there, to make your buying choices that little bit easier.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm GFX 50R | was $4,499 | now $2,849 (opens in new tab)

Save $1,650 The GFX 50R is discontinued, but it's one of our favorites of all the GFX medium format cameras and we were sorry to see it go – but now it's back and at a price we can't believe!

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm GF 32-64mm f/4 | was $2,299 |now $1,799 (opens in new tab)

Save $500 This wide-angle zoom offering a 25-51mm equivalent focal length range and covers wide-angle to normal-length perspectives, this zoom is well-suited to everyday shooting applications, and the constant f/4 maximum aperture maintains consistent performance throughout the zoom range.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm GFX 50S II| was $3,999 | now $3,499 (opens in new tab)

Save $500 The GFX 50S II features a 51.4MP sensor that is capable of taking images extreme lighting conditions thanks to its ISO range of 50-102,400, making this the perfect medium format camera to take in the studio and the great outdoors.

Some of these deals are fantastic value for money, from our favourite the Fujifilm GFX 50R at just $2,849 (opens in new tab) or the new and improved GFX 50S II at $3,499 (opens in new tab).

These are the best deals right now, but are only valid until 31 July, so if you have been thinking about upgrading to medium format, now is the time!

