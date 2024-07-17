Unbelievable Amazon Prime Day deals for under $500! Grab a bargain before the sales wrap up!

We’ve hit the second and final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale, and the photo deals just keep on coming on everything, from GoPros and mirrorless cameras to bird feeder cams and waterproof cameras.

If you’re looking for some last-minute bargains – and honestly, who isn’t? – these are the best Prime Day deals we’ve found without breaking the bank. Whether it’s a camera drone, a new laptop, or a 34-inch curved monitor, nothing here goes beyond 500 dollars.

Looking for more bargains? Discover our favorite Prime Day deals for under $100

While there are some savings available for non-members, as the name suggests the sale primarily caters to Amazon's paying members. However, having a Prime subscription, which costs just $14.99 a month, not only gives you access to free expedited shipping but also additional perks like exclusive discount codes and coupons. You can sign up using the buttons below to get a 30-day free trial if you haven't been a member before.

Prime Day deals under $200

Kodak Scanza | was $193.48 | now $119.99

Save $73.49 at Amazon Save big-time on this Kodak film scanner that easily converts your 35mm, 110, and Super 8 negatives into images. Perfect for those new to analog photography.

LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB portable hard drive | was $159.99 | now $119.99

Save $40 at Amazon Get a whopping four terabytes of go-anywhere storage for just $120 this Prime Day. And we do mean 'go-anywhere': this portable hard drive is shock, drop and pressure-resistant.

Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42 | was $229.99 | now $119.99

Save $110 at Amazon For those looking for a solid pair of binos to tackle the most rugged weather and terrain, these are perfect!

Netvue Birdfy Smart Bird feeder|was $229.99|now $144.49

Save $85.50 at Amazon Take your bird watching to the next level with this smart bird feeder from Birdfy. Equipped with a video camera, it will automatically record movement, along with AI bird detection identifying what species of birds are visiting – perfect for all the twitchers out there!

Thinkware ARC | was $279.99 | now $169.99

Save $110 at Amazon with a $50 off coupon Thinkware's latest model, and its most compact dashcam to date. This twin-camera system offers 2K video, Super Night Vision 2.0, built-in Wi-Fi, Smart Driving Alerts, and a 2.7” touchscreen display. Apply the $50 coupon on the product page to get this price

Prime Day deals under $250

Crucial X9 4TB portable SSD | was $242.99 | now $205.99

Save $37 at Amazon A 4TB portable SSD this fast would have cost close to four figures not so long ago, so for just 210 bucks, this fast 1,050MB/s Crucial offering is a real steal.

LG 34WP60C-B 34" curved ultrawide monitor | was $349.99 | now $229.99

Save $120 at Amazon There's nothing quite like an ultrawide monitor for gaming immersion or side-by-side multitasking. Amazon has lots of Prime Day deals on 34" curved ultrawides, but after close scrutiny we think this is the best value.

LG 27UK500-B 27" 4K monitor | was $299.99 | now $246

Save $53.99 at Amazon A 4K res on a screen this size equals super-sharp image quality, backed up by IPS color and contrast consistency, 98% sRGB color coverage and HDR10 capability. This is a heck of a lot of monitor for the cash.

GoPro Hero 11 Black Bundle | was $379.99 | now $249.99

Save $130 at Amazon The GoPro Hero 11 can capture video at up to 5.3K on the 8:7 sensor (making it easy to re-frame for different social formats). Enjoy built-in GPS, 2.7K video at up to 240fps for action, and image stabilization – plus, in the bundle, two Enduro batteries, a curved adhesive mount, a head strap, a mounting buckle, and a head strap.

Prime Day deals under $350

eufy S300 2x bundle | was $469.99 | now $269.99

Save $200 at Amazon This clever system comes with no ongoing costs thanks to the powerful storage hub (which accepts up to 16GB of memory). The cameras have a 4K resolution – beating most – but work well without a subscription because of the BionicMind AI hub. You can even expand the storage.

DJI Mini 2 SE | was $339 | now $279

Save $60 at Amazon The Mini 2 SE comes with a robust controller and boasts a good-quality 2.7K camera with gimbal for stable video, plus cool automated flights that create amazing shareable video.

GoPro Hero 12 Black | was $379.99 | now $299

Save $100.99 at Amazon GoPro's latest action cam is less than a year old - and is now under $300 in many stores, including at Amazon.

Steiner Marine 7x50 Binoculars | was $374.99 | now $311

Save $64.99 at Amazon This great pair of marine binoculars will keep your sightings ship-shaped with brilliant clarity, thanks to the high-contrast lenses used in its construction.

HoverAir X1 Combo | was $429 | now $349

Save $80 at Amazon with coupon This has been one of the hottest drone products of the past year, and now it sees a massive $80 reduction (using an on-page coupon). Smart enough to follow you, circle you and get amazing pictures and video without even needing a controller, this might be the future of drones. Apply the $80 coupon on the product page to get this price

Acer Aspire 3 14" laptop | was $449.99 | now $349.99

Save $100 at Amazon Full-on Windows 11 laptops don't get much cheaper than this. An AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM and a generous 512GB SSD are all very respectable for the money, as is the Full HD screen res. Sure you're not going to win any speed benchmarks, but for home-working, streaming and photo viewing, this laptop should be more than capable.

Prime Day deals under $500

ASUS Vivobook 16" laptop | was $549.99 | now $449.99

Save $100 at Amazon Looking for a 16-inch laptop? This ASUS offering has a terrific price-to-performance ratio: for $450 you get a Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, a 1920x1200 screen and a 512GB SSD for storage. You'll struggle to find a 15.6" laptop with a better bang per buck than this.