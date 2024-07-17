Grab a last-minute bargain! As Amazon Prime Day nears its end, these are are our favorite deals for under $100!

Get a drone, a monitor or some photo storage for less than a Benjamin as the end of Amazon Prime Day draws closer

(Image credit: Future)
We’ve hit the second and final day of the Amazon Prime Day sale, and the photo deals just keep on coming on everything, from GoPros and mirrorless cameras to bird feeder cams and waterproof cameras. 

If you’re looking for some last-minute bargains – and honestly, who isn’t? – these are the best Prime Day deals we’ve found without going into three figures. Whether it’s a portable monitor, a camera drone, or some handy binoculars, nothing here goes beyond a hundred bucks. We’ve also found some cut-price offers on books and memory cards.

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval and Wes Anderson | was $40.00| now $15.74 Save $34.26 at Amazon

Accidentally Wes Anderson by Wally Koval and Wes Anderson | was $40.00 | now $15.74
Save $34.26 at Amazon A visual adventure that encapsulates the imagined worlds of Wes Anderson. Famed for his aesthetic, quirky characters in inanimate objects and locations coupled with his signature pastel color pallet bring a light-hearted joy when looking through these pages – and what a saving! 

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card | was $25.99| now $17.94 Save $8.05 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC card | was $25.99 | now $17.94
Save $8.05 at Amazon We reckon this SanDisk card is the best-value 256GB microSD card this Prime Day, with super-fast read speeds of up to 150MB/s – a cracking deal for the money.

Blink Mini 2 | was $39.99 | now $19.99 Save $20 at Amazon

Blink Mini 2 | was $39.99 | now $19.99
Save $20 at Amazon The new version of the tiny Blink Mini brings an LED spotlight and the power of water resistance to this popular put-it-anywhere security camera, which already boasts day-and-night HD view and two-way-talk. (You do need an extra power adapter to use it outdoors, though).

SanDisk 256GB SDXC card | was $32.99| now $20.51 Save $12.48 at Amazon

SanDisk 256GB SDXC card | was $32.99 | now $20.51
Save $12.48 at Amazon Another incredible SD card deal from SanDisk – you'll struggle to find a 256GB card from a major brand for less.

Fujifilm Fujicolor C200 | was $32.19| now $22.99 Save $9.20 at Amazon

Fujifilm Fujicolor C200 | was $32.19 | now $22.99
Save $9.20 at Amazon Known for its punchy colors and affordable price, this film has been a favorite for many analog shooters – now it's even better with a healthy saving!

There and Back: Photographs from the Edge by Jimmy Chin | was $50.00| now $27.81 Save $22.19 at Amazon

There and Back: Photographs from the Edge by Jimmy Chin | was $50.00 | now $27.81
Save $22.19 at Amazon Photographer, filmmaker, mountaineer, and Oscar winner Jimmy Chin displays a jaw-dropping portfolio of images that capture the beauty and danger of 20 years of expeditions in some of the world's most remote places. This book really has to be seen!

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | was $59.99 | now $29.99 Save $30 at Amazon

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) | was $59.99 | now $29.99
Save $30 at Amazon The Ring Indoor Cam boasts a feature that is very reassuring for many – a physical privacy guard which can be placed in front of the lens. The camera is 1080p, boasts pre-roll recording, a variety of mounting options, and two-way-talk via the app.

Lexar CFexpress Type B card reader | was $47.99| now $32.88 Save $15.11 at Amazon

Lexar CFexpress Type B card reader | was $47.99 | now $32.88
Save $15.11 at Amazon A great price for this 2-in-1 CFexpress Type B and SD card reader.

Birds: Photographs&nbsp;by Tim Flach | was $65.00 | now $35.74 Save $29.26 at Amazon -

Birds: Photographs by Tim Flach | was $65.00 | now $35.74
Save $29.26 at Amazon - Birds are full of character, and there isn't anyone better at capturing it than Tim Flach. This book celebrates quirky, radiant, and always beautiful portraits of birds. Bringing the many species into a studio setting with lighting highlights their features and accentuates the form - a stunning coffee table book to dip in and out of!

Lexar CFexpress Type A card reader | was $74.99| now $41.88 Save $33.11 at Amazon

Lexar CFexpress Type A card reader | was $74.99 | now $41.88
Save $33.11 at Amazon Until recently, if you wanted a CFexpress Type A reader, your only choice was Sony, at Sony prices. Now this Lexar reader can be snapped up for a fraction of the cost of the Sony equivalent.

Nextbase 122 Dashcam | was $79.99 | now $49.99Save $30 at Amazon

Nextbase 122 Dashcam | was $79.99 | now $49.99
Save $30 at Amazon You can't get much better than a price like this! This compact design will discretely record the road ahead at 720p resolution at 30fps. It has a night vision mode that allows it to keep recording all day and night.

Seagate 2TB portable hard drive | was $79.99| now $62.54 Save $17.45 at Amazon

Seagate 2TB portable hard drive | was $79.99 | now $62.54
Save $17.45 at Amazon A high-capacity portable hard drive from a respected brand, and now with a handy Prime Day discount.

Polaroid Color I-Type film (40 pack) | was $71.99 | now $62.91 Save $9.08 at Amazon

Polaroid Color I-Type film (40 pack) | was $71.99 | now $62.91
Save $9.08 at Amazon While $9 isn't much of a saving, it is when it comes to instant film, and this pack of 40 I-Type film will come in handy for all your Polaroid adventures.

Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD | was $76.99| now $64.99Save $12 at Amazon

Crucial X9 1TB portable SSD | was $76.99 | now $64.99
Save $12 at Amazon Super-fast and now great value - this portable SSD has it all.

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone | was $99.98 | now $69.98 Save $30 at Amazon, including $10 coupon

Holy Stone HS440 Foldable FPV Drone | was $99.98 | now $69.98
Save $30 at Amazon, including $10 coupon Get into FPV drone flight with this entry-level model from Holy Stone, suitable for beginners and kids. With 1080p footage and an included control and carry case, you have all you need to take to the skies. Apply the $10 coupon on the product page to get this price

Celestron Outland 10x42 | was $105.95| now $70.59 Save $35.36 at Amazon, including $5 coupon

Celestron Outland 10x42 | was $105.95 | now $70.59
Save $35.36 at Amazon, including $5 coupon If you're looking for a pair of binos for everything from wildlife observations to sports monitoring, these offer a great magnification that can be applied to any scenario. Apply the $5 coupon on the product page to get this price

LG 24" Full HD monitor | was $99.99| now $75.99 Save $24 at Amazon

LG 24" Full HD monitor | was $99.99 | now $75.99
Save $24 at Amazon Need a cheap second screen to accompany your laptop? Based around an IPS LCD panel, this monitor should give you decent image quality, with its 1080p resolution being ideal for a 24" screen size.

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was $129.95| now $82.99 Save $46.96 at Amazon, including $5 coupon

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was $129.95 | now $82.99
Save $46.96 at Amazon, including $5 coupon If you love stargazing or viewing observations from far-reaching views, these are the perfect binos to view the stars or look out for endangered species. Apply the $5 coupon on the product page to get this price

Nikon ProStaff P3 8x32 | was $139.95| now $96.95 Save $43 at Amazon

Nikon ProStaff P3 8x32 | was $139.95 | now $96.95
Save $43 at Amazon Built in a compact package for its magnification, these binos are perfect for carrying around every day to view all your wildlife observations.

ViewSonic 15.6" VA1655 portable monitor | was $109.99| now $99.99 Save $10 at Amazon

ViewSonic 15.6" VA1655 portable monitor | was $109.99 | now $99.99
Save $10 at Amazon Extend your laptop's display with this hassle-free portable monitor from a respected brand. A single USB-C connection with Power Delivery is all you need, and you'll be rewarded with Full HD crispness and IPS color and contrast consistency.

Richard Hill

