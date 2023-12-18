TTArtisan announces a 10mm f/2 ultra-wide angle lens, and it may just be the biggest bargain of the year!

TTArtisan announces a new ultra-wide angle lens, its widest non-fish eye lens to date, and the price may just make it a must-have!

The TTArtisan APS-C 10mm f/2 ASPH has been developed for APS-C cameras, available for Sony E, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z, Canon RF, and MFT mounts. Although TTArtisan has recently ventured into creating AF lenses, the new 10mm is a return to the typical manual focus. This lens boasts an array of features making it an ideal option for architecture and astrophotography, and at just $169, it may just be the best cheap lens of the year!

The 10mm focal length is the full frame equivalent to 15mm and provides a large 105-degree angle of view, 'unleashing creativity' by capturing more of the scene. TTArtisans state that the lens is perfect for photographers wanting to capture architecture, landscapes, portraits, and the starry sky.

The main concern with wide-angle lenses is the distortion that can affect the images, especially at the edges, however, TTArtisan ensures that the 10mm provides 'nearly zero distortion' by including 2 aspherical elements. TTArtisan states that due to 'good optical structure design and precise manufacturing process, the ultra-wide-angle distortions are effectively controlled'. This enables a more realistic and truer capture of the scene in front of you.

(Image credit: TArtisan)

The lens is designed with portability in mind, enabling on-the-move shooting. With a length of around 4" (100mm) and a weight of 333-345g, it is lightweight and compact enough to be a daily carry lens or a lens that is kept in your bag as a wide-angle option.

Ultra-wide angle lenses are the top pick for shooting the night sky, and there are a few features that astrophotographers may want to take advantage of. Less coma enables a rounder star shape, and the large f/2 aperture allows for lower ISO giving an advantage in shooting in low-light environments. The lens also comes with a removable threaded 72mm filter holder, giving more versatility and shooting options.

Sample image from TTArtisan APS-C 10mm f/2 ASPH (Image credit: TArtisan)

Other notable features include a minimum focusing distance of 0.25m, an 8-pointed starburst effect, and a clicked aperture.

The TTArtisan APS-C 10mm f/2 ASPH is an ultra-wide lens packed with great features, that make shooting wide a joy, even more so when you consider its low price tag! This lens will be released at the price of just $169 / £169 (approximately AU$251) (converted from $169). and will be available to pre-order from today on Amazon, an absolute bargain and the perfect stocking filler for any photographer!

