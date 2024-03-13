Thypoch brings back the 1950s with its upcoming lens – see it first at TPVS

Thypoch is a pretty new name on the camera scene, but has been catching a lot of attention with its beautifully designed lenses which capture the vintage style of the film era but for modern digital cameras.

Thypoch has so far released two lenses under the Simera name – the Thypoch Simera 35mm f/1.4 and Simera 28mm f/1.4, both made for Leica M mount cameras, like the excellent Leica M11.

Thypoch is now teasing a third lens to join this lineup. The new lens will be a 50mm f/2, but instead of following the previous Simera design, Thypoch is doing things a little differently this time around.

First off, the lens has a new name. This upcoming lens will be the first under the Thypoch Eureka branding. According to Thypoch – "The name 'Eureka' originates from an ancient Greek tale, where the scientist Archimedes was inspired while taking a bath, leading to the development of the theory of buoyancy. For the Thypoch design team, the Eureka lens is also a delightful discovery, and we hope it serves as a pleasant surprise for photographers who love photography."

(Image credit: Thypoch)

The lens will be manual focus only (it is for Leica's manual focus M cameras after all) and is crafted from aluminum alloy. Possibly the most intriguing feature of this Eureka lens will be its collapsable design – something that has not been seen for quite some time, perhaps most notably in the Leica 50mm f/2.8 Elmar, but will certainly add to the Eureka's vintage appeal. This collapsible design means the lens length is 41.2mm when fully extended, and just 27mm when retracted, which will make it easier to slip into a bag or pocket.

Optically, the Eureka 50mm lens will have 6 elements in 4 groups, can focus down to a 1m distance, and contains 12 iris blades, which should make for a very rounded bokeh.

Thypoch will be showing off the new Eureka lens, as well as its Simera lenses at The Photography and Video Show starting this Saturday in Birmingham in the UK, and running from March 16-19. To be in line to see these lenses as well as the latest gear from 250+ other brands, you can still register for TPVS tickets.

