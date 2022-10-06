Three best things I saw at KitShow Plus including the brand new Sony FR7

KitShow Plus is an independent, free-to-attend event that brings together some of the biggest names in pro video and broadcasting. Whether you’re just starting out at university or have been working in the field for years, KitShow Plus – which takes place in three UK locations – provides an opportunity to look at the latest technology, speak to industry experts and learn from the seminars and workshops taking place throughout the day.

Big names in video such as Sony, NewTek and Swit were on-hand to discuss their latest innovations and ways in which their tech could improve your shoot and edit experience. It was also really nice to see some smaller, lesser-known brands present showing off some actually very good and very affordable kit.

Discover the best 8K and 6K cameras

Throughout the day, the show's main sponsors, Blackmagic, hosted a series of insightful and in-depth talks covering everything from digital filmmaking to Blackmagic RAW workflow to live streaming with the ATEM Mini (opens in new tab).

As a show aimed at pros and broadcast media, the cost of the kit reflects that with many cameras costing several thousand pounds. But even if you’re not there with the intention of buying, there is still a lot to take away and you might actually be surprised at how cheap some big brand alternatives are.

Here are the three best things I saw at KitShow Plus (opens in new tab) – and two of them definitely won’t break your bank account.

1. Ianiro LED Pocket Lights

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future )

These portable, compact LED panels are perfect for mounting on your camera when you’re on the move or attaching to a light stand when you’re filming something static. With a variable color temperature of 3200-5600K, you can easily match the lights to your surrounding, the 4800ah batter is able to run for an hour on full power and it only weighs 170g. It can also be operated from an app you can download to your phone. For just £58, it’s an addition to any videographer's kit and can easily be used in conjunction with other constant lights.

2. Sony FR7

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future )

This latest PTZ camera from Sony is pegged to be the future of broadcast media. The FR7 is basically a PTZ version of the Sony FX6 (opens in new tab) so in keeping it boasts 15+ stops of dynamic range, an extended ISO range up to 409600, dual ISO 800/12800 and can record up to 4K 4:2:2 10 bit video in rec 709, SLog3 and HLG. It has a 10.2-megapixel sensor which helps to reduce roller shutter effects and has built-in NDs for when shooting in bright conditions. It’s not out until November and it’ll cost you just shy of £10k but it is a really advanced bit of kit.

3. Colbor CL60

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) (Image credit: Future )

Aimed at both photographers and videographers, the Colbor CL60 is a lightweight, bi-colour, powerful LED light that can be controlled remotely or manually. It has an intuitive digital screen that shows the power output and color temperature which can be changed at the touch of a button. Weighing just 550g, it’s one of the lightest, video lights about, its colour temperature ranges between 2700K and 6500K and it has 10 built-in lighting effects that can be controlled from the app. Use it on location using a PD adapter and a V Mount or NP-F battery or plug it directly into the mains for use in the studio.

