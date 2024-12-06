This was the best deal for binoculars I saw on Cyber Monday – and it's still on sale now!

Suppose you're a keen birder or you're a wildlife photographer looking for those perfect binos to spot your next award-winning photograph. In that case, we all know a good pair of binoculars are worth their weight in gold - and this Cyber Week binocular deal will save you some pennies!

We saw this deal on Black Friday, but now it is back and even better, with Amazon offering the Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42 binoculars for just $119.99 - a saving of over $110.

Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x42 | was $229.99 | now $119.99

Save $110 at Amazon For those looking for a solid pair of binos to tackle the most rugged weather and terrain, these are perfect!

The Crossfire HD binoculars, with 10x magnification and 42mm objective lenses, are expertly designed to provide outstanding resolution and true-to-life color fidelity. Featuring select glass elements, they minimize chromatic aberration for sharp, edge-to-edge clarity and superior light transmission. The fully multi-coated lenses enhance brightness and image clarity through multiple anti-reflective coatings on all air-to-glass surfaces.

These binoculars utilize a roof prism design for enhanced durability and a compact form, making them perfect for outdoor adventures. The adjustable eyecups twist up or down to ensure a comfortable fit for both eyeglass wearers and non-wearers, while the center focus wheel and right eyepiece diopter provide precise, customizable focus for each eye.

Encased in a rugged rubber armor exterior, the Crossfire HD binoculars offer a secure, non-slip grip and robust protection. They are tripod-adaptable, allowing steady, hands-free viewing through a tripod or car window mount—ideal for extended or stationary observations.

Engineered for all-weather performance, these binoculars are nitrogen-purged and sealed with o-rings, ensuring they are both water and fogproof. Built to withstand impact and recoil, they’re ready for tough environments. Plus, they come with an unlimited, unconditional, lifetime VIP Warranty, which covers repair or replacement in case of damage or defects, excluding loss, theft, deliberate misuse, or cosmetic issues that don’t impact performance.

