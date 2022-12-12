This LEGO Eiffel Tower toy photography shoot is next level

Hungarian photographer and acclaimed YouTuber, Benedek Lampert, has partnered up with the Lego Store in Budapest to create a unique image of the Eiffel Tower made from Lego, but situated in the city of Budapest, as opposed to Paris.

A behind-the-scenes video shows how this talented toy photographer uses a balance of clever lighting, perfect angles, ideal location, and atmospheric fog to recreate what would otherwise be a classic Eiffel Tower photo captured in France.

Tourists were intrigued by the strange and somewhat out-of-place setup of a Lego Eiffel Tower that photographer Benedek Lampert had situated at the famous Heroes' Square in Budapest, Hungary, just a few weeks back. As part of a collaborative shoot commissioned by LEGO Hungary, the photographer was tasked to capture a realistic image of the Eiffel Tower model, without the need for a flight to Paris.

Lampert shared his mesmerizing process in a behind-the-scenes video on his social media channels detailing exactly how he managed to capture the super realistic image of the Lego model, which could very easily pass as the real Eiffel Tower monument, with only the fake and plastic-looking trees being the true giveaway.

The caption of the video states: 'I photographed the huge, 10,001-piece LEGO tower on Hősök Ter, so the scenery was provided by the real Budapest. Thank you to the LEGO Store Budapest and LEGO Hungary for the opportunity and cooperation!'

His YouTube Channel AquilaPhotoBlog (opens in new tab) has amassed over 10,000 subscribers and posts regular photography videos with tips and tricks, as well as gear reviews, and has its own Toy photography series that demonstrates what lies behind the scenes from each incredible image using models that Lampert has captured.

What may not be immediately clear or explained in the video is that Lampert uses a technique known as forced perspective (opens in new tab) when creating this image, commonly used in toy photography, to compose the subject perfectly and trick the eye with an optical illusion-type affect to believe that the model or figure is situated in a "real" environment blending in perfectly, perceived as real-looking rather than plastic.

The opposite of this can be achieved using techniques to convert "real" images and make them appear toy-like by mastering the art of tilt-shift photography, either in post-production or by using tilt-shift lenses, to blur and shift the perspective of a subject's surroundings to make it appear more like a model toy.

As we can see from the video above, Lampert used a range of tools and gear during this shoot, including what appears to be a Joby Smartphone Tripod, small Litra lights by Manfrotto, and an Atmosphere Aerosol fog spray for added illusion.

Lampert's image of the Eiffel Tower while very realistic, having been shot in a different country altogether, comprises toy/Lego photography and doesn't depict a "real" image of the world-famous French landmark - though the black-and-white image (below) of the Lego tower that he captured during the shoot and additionally shared to his Instagram account (opens in new tab) would definitely have us fooled.

While there are much easier ways now to fake an image of the Eiffel Tower if need be (just get an AI-image generator (opens in new tab) to create one for you), the amount of work that Benedek Lampert has put into the Lego tower shoot and final image – over 30 hours he claims – is outstanding and shows the passion he has for the art and craft of toy photography.

Be sure to check out more of Lampert's work and subscribe to the Youtube channel for expert advice on toy photography and photographing Lego.

