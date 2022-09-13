Lego in Focus is a brand new photography book with Lego characters

When I was a child, I used to spend hours playing with Lego that my dad once owned. I didn’t have the expensive sets you buy these days, such as the Apollo 13 rocket or the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars, but I did have a collection of Lego men, an array of colorful bricks and boards to build things on, and the results were limitless (until I'd used up all the bricks, anyway).

Lego In Focus takes the creativity of Lego one step further, using Lego characters and Lego objects as the main subjects of photos. It features the work of 50 photographers based all over the world who have found different creative ways of using Lego characters in urban, adventure and wildlife settings. Images also include real-life animals and environments as well as purpose-made backgrounds, and you can tell that the photographers have used a real range of the best cameras (opens in new tab) to create the images.

Hardback front cover of Lego in Focus (Image credit: Lego in Focus)

Throughout the book, characters from the world of Lego including pirates, astronauts and cyclists are captured in comedic, inventive scenes that carry through to everyday life – from a Lego man trying to give his car a jump start to a Lego tourist sightseeing around New York on a bike.

Alongside these clearly captured pictures are behind-the-scenes images that enable you to see the photographer's process as they describe what’s going on.

A page from Lego in Focus featuring photography by Danny Milkman (left) and Julien Ballester (right) (Image credit: Lego in Focus)

Lego was first introduced in 1958 and in that time it has changed drastically from basic building blocks to complex designs that even some adults find hard to follow. Elaborate Lego models exist in Legoland theme parks and in the many Lego shops feating miniature versions of some of the world's most iconic buildings, such as Big Ben and St Paul's Cathedral.

Regardless of whether you’re in the realm of Lego lovers who love to create your own, or in the team who like to follow carefully laid-out instructions, this book is bound to give you some inspiration and perhaps even encourage you to get creative with your camera.

Whether an avid lover of photography or Lego, this playful book is bound to bring a smile to your face regardless of age – after all, Lego seems to be one of those things that doesn't get boring no matter how old you are. Lego in Focus will be available to buy from October 04 for $35.00 / £22.99 (Australian release won't be until Febuary 01, 2023) from most good book retailers and is available to pre-order on Amazon (opens in new tab).

Traveling adventurers explore "Somewhere on Planet Earth" (Image credit: Lego in Focus)

Love Lego? Love photography? You'll love Lego in Focus! $35 Preorder

