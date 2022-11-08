The best European landmarks to photograph

There's no shortage of stunning landmarks in Europe, and they all make great subjects for a photography shoot. We've put together seven of the best for your bucket list – and have chosen more than just the obvious spots.

Putting a list together like this always means excluding some other fantastic landmarks. For example, the Eiffel Tower, Mont Saint-Michel, Alhambra and many other European destinations are also a must for any photographer. But for me, the ones below are a great set to tick off your photography shot lists.

Be sure to get yourself a brilliant travel tripod and the best travel camera to make the most out of your travels. And check out our guide on how to shoot cityscapes and urban landscapes for more inspiration and advice.

These low-light cameras are also ideal for taking photos during the golden and blue hours when the landmarks will come alive.

(Image credit: Dreamstime)

1. Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany

If there is one thing that Europe has plenty of, it is castles. And arguably there isn’t a more picturesque one than Neuschwanstein Castle set in the forest near Füssen in southwest Bavaria. Looking at this castle, you would be mistaken for thinking you had somehow walked into the Magic Kingdom in Anaheim minus the overexcited children. If you really want to capture that “wow” factor shot, visit in autumn when the golden colors in the forest perfectly complement the castle.

(Image credit: Kav Dadfar)

2. Tower Bridge, England

A favorite with photographers as well as tourists, Tower Bridge in London is a must-visit spot for anyone visiting London. With the right light around sunrise and sunset, you can capture photos where the whole bridge glows in a beautiful golden color. And the best thing about photographing Tower Bridge is that with so many different shooting spots from all sides of the bridge, you can photograph this London icon at any time of the day. See our 10 best photography locations in London for more.

(Image credit: Kav Dadfar)

3. Church of the Mother of God, Slovenia

You are probably saying “where”? This church is what sits in the magical location that is Lake Bled in Slovenia. Surrounded by mountains, this beautiful lake seemingly always looks picturesque. But with a beautiful golden light or dramatic sky, that reflects in the water, it really does feel like you are somewhere heavenly. Again, autumn is a great time to visit as you’ll get the beautiful autumnal colors reflecting in the lake.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Meteora, Greece

These 14th-century monasteries in Greece look like they are from a movie set. Only accessible by climbing the steep stone staircase that is cut into the side of the cliffs. Inside the monasteries are beautiful but the better composition are shots of the monasteries perched on these rocks. Early morning shoots might even coincide with some mist for some added atmosphere to your shots.

(Image credit: Kav Dadfar)

5. Amsterdam’s canals, Netherlands

The city of Amsterdam is so photogenic that you can spend weeks just photographing all the different compositions on offer. And without a doubt, the biggest opportunities are around the canals that intertwine through the city. There are many great spots, but the most famous and possibly picturesque are the narrow houses of Damrak. Head there during the blue hour and the reflection of the houses on the perfectly still water can produce stunning results.

(Image credit: Kav Dadfar)

6. Sultan Ahmed Mosque, Turkey

More commonly known as the Blue Mosque, this stunning example of Ottoman architecture was completed in 1616 and dominates the skyline of Istanbul. The inside is well worth photographing but the real prize are shots from the surrounding rooftop restaurants that offer magnificent views of the mosque. And as an added bonus, if you face the other way, most of these rooftop restaurants will also give you fantastic shots of Hagia Sofia as well.

(Image credit: Dreamstime)

7. The Colosseum, Italy

The largest amphitheater ever built is a symbol of the once mighty Roman empire. These days it pulls in millions of visitors a year who marvel at the sheer audacity of the ancient Romans who built it. Photographing the Colosseum isn’t always easy due to its location. Being surrounded by buildings means that viewpoints are limited but don’t let that discourage you. With great light, you will still end up with some fantastic photographs of this ancient architectural marvel.

