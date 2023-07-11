This is why I chose a Crucial X8 SSD as my Prime Day treat – saving $340 and ANOTHER $28!

Prime Day isn't just a great time to splash out on exciting new devices for your tech portfolio, it's a time to get a few essentials. For me, that was memory and – blinded by the size of the discounts – I almost threw away a few more bucks by 'only' saving $340 on a much-needed SSD!

How so? At the morning's editorial meeting I mentioned the amazing Prime Day memory deal on SanDisk Extreme 2TB SSDs, one of which I needed since my last drive packed up. (You can't see this, but I had to pause writing at this point to glare angrily at the now-useless box from well-known TV & fridge manufacturer).

Anyhow, the discount from $459.99 to $119.99 on the SanDisk was enough to draw me in – it looks nice, it's a good brand – and I mentioned it to the DCW team.

Crucial X8 2TB portable SSD| was $219.99 |now $91.99

Save $128 Crucial may not be the most famous brand of portable SSDs, but it's been a major player in the memory market – flash drives, RAM, etc – for decades. This 1050MB/s Crucial X8 is staggering value for a fast 2TB portable SSD this Prime Day!

Expert Ben Andrews pointed out to me that the difference between the two was largely the fame of the respective brand names, and that – although I personally might not have spotted it, the Crucial X8 2TB Portable SSD was also a compact, light, SSD storage device and this Prime Day is going for just $91.99 for the same amount of storage.

Crucial might not have the same brand power as WD/SanDisk, but it does manufacture a lot of the word's memory, Ben (or resident expert) assured me, so I can be confident in the product!

I certainly trust him, so that's another $28 I've not spent on a similar box. That said, if you're willing to spend a bit more, there is a very impressive Prime Day deal on the 4TB version of the SanDisk.

Instead of this (which is still a pretty sweet deal):

SanDisk Extreme 4TB NVMe | was $699.99 | $199.99

Save $500 The gorgeous NVMe SSD is a good-looking device with IP55 water resistance and two-meter drop resistance so good for traveling, as well as the option of 256-bit hardware encryption.

Oh, and if you need some more storage, there are some equally striking Prime Day deals on the 4TB versions, accessible from the same deals links – though in the UK the SanDisk one seems to have sold out already; all the more reason to go with world renown memory manufacturer Crucial.

Or though you're saving less in percentage terms, the lowest cost is the X6 – which cuts even more off the price if you can accept a data rate of 800MB/s rather than 1050MB/s like the X8 and SanDisk choices.