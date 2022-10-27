This is the world's first vertical PTZ camera

YoloLiv has produced the world's first vertical PTZ camera fully designed with content creators in mind. This handy little device just doesn't shoot in 9:16 mode however, it also has a few tricks and features that can really make content creators wonder if they should replace their traditional YouTube setup and make the switch completely with this camera.

Vertical video has long been the new normal on social media platforms such as YouTube, and Instagram with the introduction of Shorts and Reels (opens in new tab). However, to produce these vertical videos most users are left with recording on their camera phone (opens in new tab), either via the main camera on the back with a bit of guesswork or using the selfie camera.

More ambitious users have to hold their mirrorless camera (opens in new tab) on its side to take full advantage of their camera's sensor, but requires a lot of post-processing after recording.

(Image credit: YoloLIv)

(Image credit: YoloLiv)

The VertiCam from YoloLiv is able to record in full HD 1080p at 60 frames per second, which might not sound much, in fact, any mid-range smartphone can record in better quality than that, however, 1080p is perfect for vertical video due to the time restraints social media platforms like Instagram put of there reels. It's unique among PTZ cameras (opens in new tab) currently, as it's the only vertical camera out there.

The VertiCam features a 12x optical zoom so you can also be shooting in 1080p no matter if you're at the widest or tightest setting, this zoom feature can be controlled with an included handy remote so you can seamlessly zoom in on an object you are talking about without having to touch the camera, perfect for solo presenters.

However, its next trick really will take your video productions to the next level, and make your solo operation look like it's run by a popular broadcasting network. This little vertical shooting PTZ cam can store and recall 255 specific pan, tilt, and zoom positions quickly, so if you're wanting to show everyone your latest photography pickup you can preset a position where you put the camera in your hands, save the preset and while doing your unboxing, etc you can simply click the button on your remote and boom, the frame could instantly zoom and focus on a close up of your new camera.

These types of shots are often used in broadcasting across multiple cameras having different angles, with a producer selecting the correct shot, however, thanks to this handy feature you can take your solo productions up a notch with the VertiCam, and with a 3.5mm - 42,3mm f/1.8-f2.8 you can be sure you will get everything in your shot, and have your video look well presented on screen due to its high variable aperture.

(Image credit: YoloLiv)

Focusing is also a thing of the past due to its TOF instantaneous autofocus that allows focus instantly, based on your movement or product, similar to phase detection on flagship mirrorless cameras.

Now, this might all sound good, and you could quite possibly be considering this camera however, the price will be an issue for some. Coming in at $629 (excluding tax) many might see this as being an expensive option, that can only shoot in 1080p but I would beg to differ.

If you think about it the average camera good enough for YouTube costs around $500, but you will then need to find the correct lens, have to focus everything yourself, and possibly shoot things multiple times to get the desired effect you want, that's all without having you flip your video to vertical, and then spends hours in your editing suite of choice. With this handy vertical PTZ all the hassle of vertical filmmaking has been taken away, and recognized by developing a camera that can do it all, in an all-in-one package.

These are the best cameras for Instagram (opens in new tab) and the best YouTube cameras (opens in new tab).