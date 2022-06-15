Learn how to use Instagram Reels

There are two main ways to create a Reel. From the home section of the Instagram app, tap the small “+” icon in the top right hand corner, and from here you can choose to upload a Post, a Story or a Reel. Tap Reel to begin. Alternatively, you can also create a Reel by tapping the Reels icon at the bottom of the screen, then tapping the camera icon to start creating your own. From here, you’ll notice a number of different options. It’s worth taking some time to experiment with how these work - especially since they can and do change from time to time. The icons to the left will allow you to choose a video length, search for music to use as audio, choose a playback speed, create a Layout, and add a timer to give yourself time to ready yourself before recording. Along the bottom you’ll see various effects that you can add to your videos - again it’s worth having a play with all of these to see which ones you like.

You can use either the front facing camera if you want to record a piece to camera, or flip to the rear facing camera if you’re showing off something going on in front of you. Once you’re ready to film, tap the large icon at the bottom of the screen and it’ll start recording (unless you’ve got a timer delay on it). You’ll see a countdown displayed at the top of the screen so you’ll know how long you’ve got left too (you can also press stop at any time).