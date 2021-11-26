This is the best deal we've seen on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV!

Some of the best Black Friday camera deals have been sold out everywhere, so Just finding the camera you want in stock has been quite a challenge. However, not only have we found the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV for just $2,579 – a saving of $120 – Walmart is also bundling it with all the kit you need: two memory cards, an extra battery, a Canon camera bag, tripod, microphone, LED light, cleaning kit and more!

Canon 5D Mark IV + extras | Canon 5D Mark IV + extras | was $2,699 | now $2,579

Save $120 Canon's workhorse DSLR is the tool of choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with its powerful 30.4MP full frame sensor and 4K 30p video capability.

US DEAL

This is one of the best Canon Black Friday deals we've seen, not just because of the saving but also because of the extras that have been bundled in! Obviously the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a phenomenal camera, trusted by pros and amateurs alike thanks to its weatherproof build, fantastic 30.4MP full frame sensor and brilliant Dual Pixel Autofocus.

This Walmart bundle gives you everything you need to get shooting and keep shooting. An extra battery, two 64GB memory cards, a Canon camera bag, tripod, LED light, microphone, cleaning kit, infrared remote… just get it out of the box, charge the battery and you're ready to rock!

