This is the best deal we've seen on the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV!

Looking for a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV? Save $120 and get free SD cards, battery, bag, tripod, light, microphone and more

Some of the best Black Friday camera deals have been sold out everywhere, so Just finding the camera you want in stock has been quite a challenge. However, not only have we found the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV for just $2,579 – a saving of $120 – Walmart is also bundling it with all the kit you need: two memory cards, an extra battery, a Canon camera bag, tripod, microphone, LED light, cleaning kit and more!

Canon 5D Mark IV + extras | was $2,699 | now $2,579
Save $120 Canon's workhorse DSLR is the tool of choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike, with its powerful 30.4MP full frame sensor and 4K 30p video capability.  
This is one of the best Canon Black Friday deals we've seen, not just because of the saving but also because of the extras that have been bundled in! Obviously the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV is a phenomenal camera, trusted by pros and amateurs alike thanks to its weatherproof build, fantastic 30.4MP full frame sensor and brilliant Dual Pixel Autofocus. 

This Walmart bundle gives you everything you need to get shooting and keep shooting. An extra battery, two 64GB memory cards, a Canon camera bag, tripod, LED light, microphone, cleaning kit, infrared remote… just get it out of the box, charge the battery and you're ready to rock! 

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

