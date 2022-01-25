Ricoh has announced the new Ricoh Theta X, the latest in the manufacturer's line of 360 cameras, which boasts up to 11K resolution, a large touchscreen and removable battery and memory card – all firsts for the Theta product line.

The Ricoh Theta X feels like the true successor to the Ricoh Theta Z1 (which was, technically, followed up by the Ricoh Theta Z1 51GB last year, but boasted only a larger internal memory).

• Read more: Best 360 cameras

The new X camera boasts significantly greater resolution than the Z1, thanks to its twin 48MP image sensors. This enables it to capture stills at both 11K (11,008 x 5,504 pixels) and 5.5K (5,504 x 2,752), while for video it can record up to 5.7K 30p or 4K 60p (compared to the 6,720 x 3,360 stills and 4K 29.97p video of its predecessor).

Perhaps the biggest upgrade, though, is the addition of a 2.25-inch touchscreen. Not only does enable direct control of a number of features and settings, without having to interface using the smartphone app, it also gives immediate live view-style feedback – making this a legitimate standalone camera, rather than a device that is slave to an app.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh) Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Ricoh)

The ability to use external memory is also a huge plus for 360 shooters. The Theta Z1 possesses either 19GB or 51GB of internal memory, with no option for expansion, though the Theta X supplements its 46GB internal storage with support for microSDXC cards.

Likewise, the fact that the rechargeable battery can be removed increases the practical use of the camera, as a fresh cell can be inserted rather than having to perform a full recharge or connect to the mains or a power bank.

The X is slightly larger than the Z1, at 51.7 x 136.2 x 29mm (compared to 48 x 132.5 x 29.7mm), though also lighter at 170g (compared to 182g).

The Ricoh Theta X will be available in March for $799 / £899 (approximately AU$1,698).

Read more:

What is a 360 camera

Best action cameras

Best GoPro camera

Best GoPro alternatives