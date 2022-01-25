Popular

This 360 camera has 11K resolution and a touchscreen – meet the Ricoh Theta X

By published

The Ricoh Theta X is a 360 camera with a touchscreen that delivers up to 11K resolution – is this the one to rule them all?

Ricoh Theta X
(Image credit: Ricoh)

Ricoh has announced the new Ricoh Theta X, the latest in the manufacturer's line of 360 cameras, which boasts up to 11K resolution, a large touchscreen and removable battery and memory card – all firsts for the Theta product line. 

The Ricoh Theta X feels like the true successor to the Ricoh Theta Z1 (which was, technically, followed up by the Ricoh Theta Z1 51GB last year, but boasted only a larger internal memory). 

• Read more: Best 360 cameras

The new X camera boasts significantly greater resolution than the Z1, thanks to its twin 48MP image sensors. This enables it to capture stills at both 11K (11,008 x 5,504 pixels) and 5.5K (5,504 x 2,752), while for video it can record up to 5.7K 30p or 4K 60p (compared to the 6,720 x 3,360 stills and 4K 29.97p video of its predecessor).

Perhaps the biggest upgrade, though, is the addition of a 2.25-inch touchscreen. Not only does enable direct control of a number of features and settings, without having to interface using the smartphone app, it also gives immediate live view-style feedback – making this a legitimate standalone camera, rather than a device that is slave to an app.

Image 1 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)
Image 2 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)
Image 3 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)
Image 4 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)
Image 5 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)
Image 6 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)
Image 7 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)
Image 8 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)
Image 9 of 9

Ricoh Theta X

(Image credit: Ricoh)

The ability to use external memory is also a huge plus for 360 shooters. The Theta Z1 possesses either 19GB or 51GB of internal memory, with no option for expansion, though the Theta X supplements its 46GB internal storage with support for microSDXC cards.

Likewise, the fact that the rechargeable battery can be removed increases the practical use of the camera, as a fresh cell can be inserted rather than having to perform a full recharge or connect to the mains or a power bank.

The X is slightly larger than the Z1, at 51.7 x 136.2 x 29mm (compared to 48 x 132.5 x 29.7mm), though also lighter at 170g (compared to 182g).

The Ricoh Theta X will be available in March for $799 / £899 (approximately AU$1,698). 

Read more: 

What is a 360 camera
Best action cameras
Best GoPro camera
Best GoPro alternatives

James Artaius
James Artaius

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera MagazinePhotoPlus: The Canon MagazineN-Phot0: The Nikon MagazineDigital Photographer and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show. An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

Related articles