These three Nikon lenses are some of Nikon's best – and now they're on sale

If you've got a Nikon camera, you know how impeccable the quality of the Nikon lenses are. However, it can't be denied that many Nikon lenses can also be pretty expensive, so any opportunity to shave off a few dollars from the asking price is welcomed. Luckily, three key Nikon lenses have each received a discount, ranging from $50 off to $200 off. Check out these great deals below…

Nikon lenses deals

Nikon 105mm f/1.4E | Nikon 105mm f/1.4E | was $2,096 | now $1,896

Save $200 If you're a portrait photographer with a Nikon camera, then you'll be chomping at the bit to get your hands on this short telephoto lens with a fantastically wide maximum aperture of f/1.4. View Deal

Nikon 85mm f/1.4G | Nikon 85mm f/1.4G | was $1,596 | now $1,446

Save $150 This short telephoto prime lens features an aperture range from F/1.4 to f/16, perfect for capturing powerful portraiture. Plus, the Silent Wave Motor AF system is great for staying incognito on sound-sensitive shoots. View Deal

Nikon 35mm f/1.8G | Nikon 35mm f/1.8G | was $526 | now $476

Save $50 If you're after a versatile prime lens that you can use to shoot anything from landscapes to portraits, this standard lens is perfect. Plus, the f/1.8 maximum aperture will give you pleasing bokeh all day long. View Deal

Having a great prime lens in your kitbag can be a total game-changer, no matter whether you decide to go for a standard focal length such as 35mm, or a short telephoto such as 105mm. Prime lenses typically have the benefit of featuring wider maximum apertures than their zoom lens counterparts, which can be a great way to handle darker lighting conditions. It also means that you can capture beautiful bokeh in your images, which is perfect for portraiture.

These Nikon lens discounts are a great way to upgrade your kitbag without breaking the bank, but don't forget to check out our best cheap camera deals guide for more affordable kit too.

