These are seven of the best Black Friday deals that you can still buy today!

While you might have missed the excitement of Black Friday and Cyber Monday events themselves, it doesn't mean that record deals aren't still to be had on flagship cameras and amazing lenses.

I check camera prices for a living, always making sure that you, the readers get the best deals possible So I have curated a list of what I think are still the 7 best Black Friday and Cyber Monday camera deals out there - but hurry while this equipment has record deals, it doesn't mean that stock is at an all-time high, in fact, I would hessite to add that only a certain amount of stock would be left of each at these prices!

So now is the time to bite the bullet, put your money where your mouth is, and grasp some of the best deals while they are still in stock!

Canon EOS R5 | was $3,899 | now $2,999

Save $900 at B&H The latest high-megapixel mirrorless from Canon offers you a massive 45-megapixel sensor with 8K/30fps RAW, and 4K/120fps 10-bit internal video - this is a camera built for professional content creators who seek the very latest in stills or video technology.

Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6E | was $1,396.95 | now $1,056.95

Save $340 at Adorama This is the best super-telephoto lens for any Nikon DSLR. Suited to sports, wildlife, and even landscapes, it's an amazing lens to have in your kit.

Panasonic Lumix S5 | was $1,797.99 | now $997.99

Save $800 at Amazon and capture 24MP stills, 4K video, and even shoot 96MP images with its built-in HIgh-res mode!

Panasonic Lumix G9 | was $1,297 | now $897.99

Save $400 at Amazon The Lumix G9 is a powerful 20MP Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera for both stills and 4K video. A newer Mark II has just been launched - which explains the huge discount on this still more-than-capable MFT mirrorless camera.

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was $599.99 | now $499

Save $100 at Amazon Canon's most entry-level mirrorless camera is also its smallest and lightest – but it's still quite a beast! Its 24.1MP APS-C can shoot 6.5fps bursts and 4K 24p video, and it comes with a versatile 18-45mm lens (28.8-72mm equivalent).

Sony A7 III + 28-70mm | was $2,198 | now $1,698

Save $500 at Amazon If you don't need the highest resolution, the 24MP A7 III with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens is for you. With 693 phase-detection AF points, ISO 50 to 204,800, and 10 fps – this is perfect for sports and wildlife.

These are all tremendous deals, and we can't be certain when they will end and who knows what stock will be available - especially at these prices!

So my advice is... If you want to upgrade to any of these cameras and you've been waiting for when the price is right, and they are in stock, I'd jump at them now, rather than waiting for a possible further discount.