The Pentax Film Project gains momentum as new social media accounts are launched!

Pentax has just launched new social media accounts for the Pentax Film Project, in preparation for the release of its new film cameras. Yes, new film cameras in 2024!

Pentax doesn't typically play by the same book as other camera manufacturers, and this was certainly the case when they announced that they are working on four new film cameras for 2024. Development is well underway and a prototype was completed earlier this year, and unveiled at an exclusive unveiling party.

It appears as though progress on the project is on track as Pentax has officially launched new social media accounts on Instagram and Facebook exclusively for its Pentax Film Project.

It is a courageous move to make new film cameras in 2024, but with an increase in sales of film cameras reported, it may just be a stroke of genius. We are seeing modern-day mirrorless cameras opt for a retro design that harkens back to the days of analog, and adopt film simulations to mimic film stock, and it seems consumers are crying out for more. The Nikon Z fc and the Fujifilm X100VI are examples of this, with orders often exceeding the manufacturer's expectations.

While not much has been officially shared about the upcoming cameras, we reported last year on Ricoh's intention to release four new Pentax film cameras by Spring 2024, with at least two of them being SLRs. Not much is said about the other two, but a safe bet would include a compact camera.

It was mentioned after the unveiling party that the prototype adopted a manual winding lever but was very lightweight and compact, making it very easy to carry around – much like a smartphone. Ricoh is an industry leader when it comes to creating cameras small enough to fit in a pocket, with the Ricoh GR III being the prime example, so a compact film camera wouldn't be a stretch to imagine.

Making a new film camera with access to today's technology is extremely exciting, and may well develop into something that we haven't seen before, blending old and new design and performance features.

Ricoh responds to the market and develops its cameras with the consumer's needs as a priority, and the consumer is demanding a new film option. I believe the Pentax Film Project will be a success and will likely take social media by storm. Analog photography has a way of generating a community feeling, and dedicated social media accounts and hashtags can facilitate this further.

You can have your say on what Ricoh should do next as they are currently issuing a survey for more consumer feedback, which involves questions regarding a waterproof compact, DSLR, and SLR. No ideas are off the table with Ricoh/Pentax; you never know, they might just make it!

