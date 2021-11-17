The Nikon Z9 will start shipping on 15 December, according to two of the biggest camera retailers – the first confirmation of when the new body will be hitting mailboxes, after Nikon's nebulous "November 2021" release date.

This will come as welcome news to those who were blown away by the Nikon Z9's awe-inspiring specifications, including its 8K 60p video, 120 frames per second (yes, really!) burst shooting and 45.7MP full frame image sensor.

• Read more: Nikon Black Friday deals

However, while the Big N was bullish when we asked it how stock would be for the Z9 (given the highly publicized component crisis), the reality is that supplies for the camera will be limited.

Indeed, Nikkei reported that Nikon is only producing 3,500 Z9 units per month – which means that you will need to place your order right away if you hope to get hold of one any time soon.

Both B&H and Adorama, the New York based camera superstores, have stated that shipping on the Nikon Z9 will start on 15 December. So it's definitely time to click the pre-order button if you want one – we've provided some links at the bottom of this article for you.

One thing to be aware of, however, is that not all the features of the Z9 will be available out of the box – including headline specs such as the 8K 60p video, N-RAW format, and Apple ProRes and ProRes RAW HQ support. These will be available via a future firmware update – the latest in a trend of camera manufacturers releasing "cameras that aren't finished yet", with advertised specifications only being delivered after release in a software update.

That aside, the Z9 is still the hottest camera on the market. As we noted in our hands-on Nikon Z9 review: "We're impressed – very impressed. If the Z9 makes good on its many promises when we used it, this could be the professional camera to rule them all".

Read more:

Best Nikon cameras

Best Nikon lenses

Best Nikon Z lenses

Best professional cameras