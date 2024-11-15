The Meike 85mm f/1.8 Pro is perfect for portraits when pennies are tight

By
published

Costing a fraction of Leica, Panasonic, Nikon and Sony own-brand 85mm primes, the Meike 85mm f/1.8 Pro still offers full autofocus and top-notch optics

Meike 85mm f/1.8 Pro on blue-purple graduated background
The Meike 85mm f/1.8 Pro is a fully autofocus full-frame portrait lens (Image credit: Meike)

Cheap-and-cheerful Hong Kong-based lens maker Meike has announced a new AF 85mm f/1.8 Pro lens. Available in Sony E, Nikon Z and Leica L mounts, the full-frame lens has a focal length that is particularly sought after by portrait photographers. It offers a flattering perspective for intimate closeup headshots while working at a discrete distance, and is equally useful for upper-body and full-length portraits.

The lens is set to retail for around $339 / £169 / AU$525 – that's a very attractive price considering the spec sheet; while many budget lenses are purely manual affairs, the Meike 85mm f/1.8 Pro offers full autofocus.

