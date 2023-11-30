"The lure of Leica is a strong feeling and makes me want another one even more"

If you have been a keen reader for a while you might know that I have been a keen user of some of the best Leica cameras for a while now, in fact I even gave up using the best Nikon cameras on the market for the pursuit of a more pure photographic feeling when taking images… Naturally, Leica is where I ended up and I have never looked back, but I must warn you the lure of Leica is a strong feeling and makes we want another even more!

(Image credit: Future)

I have used the Leica M11, Leica Q2 Reporter, Leica SL2-S, and some older models. But I eventually settled with the glorious Leica M-E (a variant of the Leica M9) and its superb 18MP full frame CCD sensor. I have enjoyed every single photo I have ever taken with it, what I think is the best rangefinder camera out there - yes there aren't many anymore and I can't see why as the system is one of the best I have ever used to date - and that's coming from a professional sports photographer!

(Image credit: Future)

But as I alluded to in my opening paragraph, the lure of Leica doesn't stop when you actually get one, if anything it becomes an obsession, the joy of all manual controls, only manual focus lenses scream the pure essence of photography - and that nostalgia, pure photographic experience makes me yearn for another Leica, you can call it GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) if you want, but deep down I know I need another Leica camera - and I know just the one I want too!

While I often shoot black and White photography with my Leica M-E, I still shoot raw DNG files so I always have the color file if I want or need it. But while I do shoot color digitally, I also have a passion for film and shooting the best film cameras, and while I shoot film I also develop the film myself, and while to have a hassle-free life I only shoot black and white films like Ilford HP5, Kentmere Pan 400 or when I'm feeling really flush Kodak Tri-X.

(Image credit: Future)

So now I want a Leica film camera - this feeling all came when I reviewed the amazing Leica M-A, a pure mechanical film camera that can be bought brand new, but it could have been made decades ago - while this is an incredibly expensive camera to buy new, I want the next best thing, a Leica M2.

(Image credit: Leica )

The Leica M2 is basically the new Leica M-A, but of yesteryear, first produced in 1957 Leica sold 82,000 copies of this camera and it was used by some of the very best photography masters that took some of the most iconic images of the time - not that I am aiming to get into Leica Hall of Fame.

I'd certainly like a Leica M2 because of its pure mechanical excellence and it will fit all the Leica M lenses that I use (a 21mm, 50mm, and 135mm) with my Leica M-E, making it a pure like-for-like shooting experience. I can't wait to own one - I would highly recommend anyone buying a Leica if you have the means, but I warn you the lure of Leica is real and when you buy one, you'll want another!