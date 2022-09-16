The female gaze: Leica Women in Foto Award is open for submissions

Leica has just announced the fourth edition of the Leica Women in Foto Project Award which provides a platform for female photographers to showcase their work. Run in partnership with Photoville and Woman Photograph, the award is now accepting entries from the UK, Mexico and Canada in addition to the US.

One winner from each region will be awarded a Leica SL2 camera, a Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens plus a cash prize of $10,000 USD. Leica Women in Foto aims to cultivate diversity and community through photographs taken with the female gaze. The judging panel (which consists entirely of women) are a group of industry experts, professional photographers and magazine editors who have a keen eye for technique, detail and a story.

These are the best camera for portraits (opens in new tab) – if you're interested

Judges include Whitney Matewe, photo editor at TIME Magazine, co-found of Photoville, Laura Roumanos, the actress, photographer and writer Nikki Read as well as nine other incredibly talented women working in photography.

Kiran Karnani, the vice president of marketing for Leica says, “The Leica Women Foto Project aims to illuminate underrepresented visual storytellers through programs and resources that foster the development and amplification of the female perspective”.

“ With the Leica Women Foto Project Award expanding to new regions, we underscore our commitment to the narratives shaped by multicultural perspectives while bearing witness to the moments that impact how we see and interact with our world. We hope that this expansion allows for even more dynamic and nuanced storytelling through the female gaze”

Last year's winners included Rania Matar whose project Where Do I Go? Explored the issues of personal collective identity through female adolescence and womanhood. Rosem Morton’s powerful personal project Wildflower which tackles sexual assault and life after trauma was also selected.

Entry for this year's competition opened on 14 September and will close on 7 November at 11:59 EST. Applications for the Leica Women Foto Project Award can be made online and the winners will be announced on 8 March 2023.

Today's best leica sl2 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $6,292.42 (opens in new tab) $4,194.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $5,404.95 (opens in new tab) $5,064.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $6,995 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

These are the best Leica camera (opens in new tab)s and the best Leica M lenses (opens in new tab). But you might also like the best professional cameras (opens in new tab).