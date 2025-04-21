Bold, poetic, tender and political: AAP reveals winners of Women photography contest
Let’s discover the 25 winners, exploring the richness and complexity of womanhood from unique perspectives
In recognition of the indispensable role of women in photography, All About Photo Magazine celebrates those who shape the photographic landscape. Now, the winners of the AAP's 46th edition on the theme of Women have been announced.
The photographic industry is still a male-dominated field, but the history of photography shows the remarkable contributions of women. Caught between traditional gender roles and creativity, their work was often overlooked and underappreciated.
One famous example is Vivian Maier, the French-American street photographer whose works were discovered after her death. Through her street photography, she crafted an archive of life in Chicago and New York during the 1950s and 1960s.
The female gaze and visions in the field of photography often center around identity, society, intimacy, and resistance. As AAP highlights, their challenging perspectives on conventions redefined beauty and expanded the language of photography itself.
In the 46th edition, the focus was clearly set on womanhood and was explored by over 1,700 submissions from photographers from 16 different countries across 5 continents.
Diverse photographic approaches - portraiture, documentary, fine art, and conceptual photography - created a thought-provoking collection of untold stories.
While this edition was centered on women, AAP welcomed creative voices from photographers and artists of all genders. Among the 25 winning images, 17 were created by women.
So, what does it mean to be a woman today? Let’s explore the 25 unique photographic works that offer rich perspectives on this subject, portraying womanhood in all its complexity.
Winner Gallery
1st Place Winner: Grace Weston (USA)
Image: House of Atlas
Series: Reclaiming the Muse
"My miniature staged photographic series examines familiar muses from past artworks, stories, and mythology, reframing them in contemporary terms through an intersectional feminist lens.
"In my version of the Atlas myth, the housewife is in the role of supporting the whole world, while focusing on the small details, such as, vacuuming the carpet. It seems that women are often the most tasked to clean up the messes of the world, whether global or minute."
2nd Place Winner: Valentina Sinis (Italy)
Image: Hidden Stitches: A Clandestine Sewing Workshop in Kabul
Series: "Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales"
"Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales" is a project offering an intimate look into Afghan women's lives, highlighting their struggles in a challenging reality. Since the Taliban's return, Afghanistan has faced severe issues, including the erosion of women’s rights.
"Over 70 rules now restrict women’s access to education, work, healthcare, and mobility, deeply impacting their lives from public spaces to their homes, where daily limits stifle movement, opportunities, and decisions. Despite this, Afghan women display remarkable resilience. Their choices—leaving home, running businesses, or organizing in communities—are acts of courage, reflecting a fierce determination to preserve their identity in a society designed to suppress them."
3rd Place Winner: Patricia McElroy (USA)
Image: Routine
Series: Between Then & Now
"This body of work, Between Then & Now, traces the personal journey of caregiving for my 94-year-old mother as she lives with blindness and dementia. It explores our shared legacy of migration between Ireland and the U.S., and how that experience has shaped memory, cultural identity, and our evolving relationship to place and belonging.
"What began as a desire to document her before dementia took hold became a deeper reflection on the intertwined histories that shape our family. As my mother moves between moments of clarity and confusion, I capture the fragile space where past and present, here and there, converge. These images reflect love, loss, resilience, and the ways migration continues to shape who we are and where we feel we belong."
Merit Award Gallery
Michele Zousmer (USA)
Title: CRISTINA
Series: MIS[S]UNDERSTOOD
"MIS[S]UNDERSTOOD explores the pivotal role of women in the Irish Traveller community, highlighting their voices to express they are the cornerstone of family life. In this close-knit, culturally rich community, these women not only hold up traditions but also navigate the challenges of preserving their way of life in a radically changing world. Despite being acknowledged as an ethnic culture they are discriminated against in Ireland both socially and politically.
"My work humanizes a group often denied opportunities because of prejudice and misconceptions. I do not approach photography as an outsider peering in but rather as a fellow human, willing to listen and engage."
Piotr Skubisz (Poland)
Image: Frame.
Series "Portrait of a Poet - A Journey Through Layers" Series
"This series of mostly monochromatic portraits, titled "Portrait of a Poet – A Journey Through Layers", explores the multifaceted persona of Manka Menga, a Tanzanian poet whose work challenges societal norms and serves as a form of self-expression and therapy.
"The lines on her face, from a daily morning ritual in honor of her late grandmother, signify a connection to ancestral traditions. They are also like traces of life experiences that have shaped her as an artist.
"It's an intimate journey into the poet's singular world, yet a reflection of the universal human experience, where we all seek to commune with ourselves. Highlighting the paradox of human experience – the unique and the universal intertwined."
Chris Yan (China)
Chris Title of the image: Five Sisters
Title of the series: Historical Fashions
"Beijing is an ancient capital with a history of 3,000 years. Many young people today have rediscovered ancient aesthetics through historical dramas. Qing Dynasty costumes hundreds of years ago have become a fashion again.
"In many places of interest, many young people wear gorgeous costumes from the Qing Dynasty and take photos. Sometimes, walking here, you will have the illusion of traveling through history."
Takayuki Tobita (Japan)
Image: HolicGirl
Series: HolicGirls
"This work was created by explaining the concept of the shoot to her and lending her the camera for a while, allowing her to take selfies freely in a place where she felt most relaxed. It was fortunate that I was able to capture such a relaxed and lovely expression."
Anqi Hu (China)
Image: Golden is Her Name
Series: She, Within Time
"Amid the shimmer of neon and the hush of rain, she stands—graceful yet unyielding. Draped in intricate patterns and golden silk, she is more than a figure of elegance; she is the embodiment of the Chinese woman through time. With quiet strength and enduring beauty, she carries the legacy of generations, blending ancient heritage with modern spirit. She, Within Time is a tribute to Chinese femininity—timeless, powerful, and ever-evolving."
Bahrudin Bandic (Bosnian and Herzegovinian)
Title: Between Shadows and Light: A Portrait of Resilience
"A young girl stands before the installation ‘Mother’s Scarf’ in Srebrenica, a powerful tribute to women affected by war. The scarves, donated by women from Bosnia and Herzegovina and around the world, symbolize solidarity, remembrance, and resilience. In this moment, she embodies the strength of generations who carry the weight of history yet look toward the future with dignity and hope. This portrait is a reflection of endurance, identity, and the unbreakable spirit of women. "
Anja Bruehling (German / American)
Title: Tenderness
Seroes: Brick Workers
"Tender moment between mother and daughter combing her hair in the brick yards surrounding Banaras India."
Sandra Hernandez (Mexico)
Image: Beauty Parlor
Series: Women Gaze
"Chợ Đông Ba Market in Hue, Vietnam, is not just a hub for local produce and crafts but also home to beauty salons that have become vital cultural spaces. These family-run salons, blending modern and traditional practices, offer more than haircuts or manicures—they serve as intimate hubs where laughter, solidarity, and the scent of herbal shampoos mix with local stories.
"Historically, women have adapted urban spaces to their needs, and these beauty parlors stand as "safe spaces" where self-care and collective empowerment intersect. This photograph is part of a project exploring how women reshape public spaces, turning salons into symbols of resilience and community."
Marika Poquet (France)
Image: Suri Tribe
Series: Between Roots and Changes
"In the arid folds of the Omo Valley in Ethiopia, the Suri people live to the rhythm of a world often described as timeless. Yet just beneath the surface, they are among the first to feel the tension between ancestral heritage and the accelerating pressures of climate change, modernization, tourism, education, and infrastructure development.
"Within this landscape of quiet transformation, women stand as the pillars of continuity. They are the custodians of body painting, scarification, hairstyles, and ceremonial adornment, traditions that are far more than aesthetic.
"As primary caretakers of their home, women pass down intimate knowledge of the seasons, medicinal plants, and survival. Through everyday rituals, they instill values and traditions in the next generation.
"Women play central roles in sustaining communal life. As modern pressures mount, they navigate the uneasy terrain between preservation and adaptation.
"While observing their way of life, I wonder what this tribe will become. Here, photography becomes not only a lens of imagination but of vigilance and questions the future of this tribe."
Nathalie Rubens (USA)
Image: Braces
Series: Seasons of Time
"This image is part of a project entitled "Seasons of Time," which comprises a series of self-portraits reflecting my experience as a woman in midlife juxtaposed with images of my daughter as she moves through her teenage years. The images in conversation with each other expose how we both are experiencing a certain coming of age, the inevitability of time passing and the precious liminality of aging."
Markku Lahdesmaki (USA/Finland)
Image: Rose City Raindrops
Series: Artistic swimmers in sync.
The project: The IGLTA (International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association) Championships, a swimming event in Palm Springs, California. Pictured Rose City Raindrops from Portland.
Andrea Bettancini (Italy)
Title: Senectude
Series: Indian Women
"Portrait of an elderly woman in Jodhpur. Elderly women, especially in traditional families, are considered the main transmitters of customs, "guardians of memory," family stories, and cultural practices. They are often the mothers and grandmothers who educate the younger generations, not only passing down values and religion but also preserving culinary, artisanal, and ritual traditions."
Ingetje Tadros (New Zealand)
Title: Magic
Series: Women of the Sahel. (Main title)
"A woman from the Hausa tribe embraces the vibrant tradition of Bori, a captivating spiritual practice that combines elements of animism, magic, and spiritual possession. Bori ceremonies welcome spirits, allowing them to communicate with humans through possession. Niger, 2024"
Image : Becalmed
Series: Telling Tales
"'Becalmed' draws inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of ‘The Little Mermaid’ as well as evoking the mythical figure of the siren who lures men to join her beneath the waves with her voice. The siren as captivating and beautiful while simultaneously possessing a deadly voice, a reversal of the mute princess, is depicted by the wave-like curls that hold the ship-in-a-bottle firmly in their grasp.
Susan Friedman (USA)
Title: Leili
Series: The edge of forever
"The Edge of Forever has to do with transition in my life and my re-thinking of portraits. The challenge for me was to try to represent my love of animals, strong women, the landscape and my own personal narrative. My house is perched on an expanding landscape.
"There is a precariousness of life out here, an animal spirit yet one cannot help engage with the land which represents a great deal of mystery to me. Life isn't that simple or straightforward but it's more interesting if we acknowledge there is a mystery underlying it that we can't (yet) explain. In the discovery of a different part of my life I’m attempting to balance on a more hyper real edge.
"At The Edge of Forever series has to do with transition in my life and my re-thinking of portraits. The challenge for me was to try to represent my love of animals, strong women, the landscape and my own personal narrative."
Caesar Lima (Brazil)
The Unusual Beauty Project
"Proving that beauty is indeed more than skin deep, Caesar Lima’s Unusual Beauty Project concentrates on models and even regular day-to-day individuals that have rare skin conditions, such as congenital melanocytic nevi, or CMN, which involves visibly pigmented proliferations on the skin, and Vitiligo, discolorations of the skin caused by depigmentation.
"While Lima’s lens is focused the topic on the skin conditions and unusual birthmarks, the intent is not to show them for how different they are, but rather to celebrate the beauty in the unusual."
A'ja Dotson (USA)
Image: "Infinity"
Series: Storm – collective, unstoppable energy
"This photo project celebrates Black women's strength, beauty, and divine essence through synchronized movement and powerful imagery. Each frame honors their resilience, grace, and unity—reflecting their power in stillness and motion."
Jennifer Baron (The Netherlands)
Image: Whispers of authenticity
Series: Unveiled Layers
"Whispers of Authenticity – from the series Unveiled Layers. A visual journey on identity and vulnerability. Layers peel back in light and shadow, revealing fleeting glimpses of the self. This work invites the viewer to pause between what’s visible and what’s felt and embrace imperfection as truth."
Susanne Middelberg (Germany)
Image: Betty Schuurman
Series: Portraits
"I'm passionate about creating portraits of individuals who deeply resonate with me, regardless of their background or label. What matters most is the personal connection I share with them and the mutual willingness to truly connect. Whether it's an actor or dancer captivating me on stage, a homeless person I encounter on the street, or someone with whom I share an unexpectedly inspiring conversation, I seek to capture their essence away from their usual surroundings.
"Inviting them into my studio allows me to focus solely on the individual, stripping away external distractions. In my portraits, I strive to capture honesty and vulnerability. I believe that embracing vulnerability not only enhances our humanity but also fosters kindness and empathy in our world. When people reveal their vulnerabilities, it creates a space for others to do the same, fostering deeper connections and understanding.
What truly fascinates me is capturing the dichotomy of opposing qualities within a person simultaneously. It's in these moments of complexity and depth that the true essence of humanity shines through."
Robert Moran (USA)
West African Portraits
"Scarification is a traditional practice in various cultures, including some in Ghana where it holds significant cultural meaning. The scars, often seen as symbols of beauty, identity, and social status, can signify rites of passage or tribal affiliation.
"I met the young woman in this photograph as she walked along the roadside in Ghana. Bandages cover the most recent scarification on her cheeks. Her intense gaze and overall appearance caught my eye and she accepted my request to do her portrait."
Alena Solomonova (Russia/Slovenia)
Image: Measuring
Series: Rigid time
"This is a self-portrait series where I reflect on the passage of time and the subtle, internal changes that come with age. As I grow older, I feel time accelerating around me—life moves faster, yet inside, something begins to slow down or even freeze.
"This series is my attempt to make that inner stillness visible. I find myself becoming more rigid—not only physically, but emotionally and psychologically. I explore how time settles within us, shaping and slowly eroding who we are. These photographs are quiet observations of that transformation."
Martina Holmberg (Sweden)
Image: Melanie
Series: The Outside of the Inside
"When Melanie (Mel) was two years old, she stayed in the car with her older sister while her mother went to buy something small at the convenience store. When the mother returned, the car was on fire.
"Her sister died tragically but Mel survived with severe burns. Throughout her life, she has lived with the aftermath of the accident and a deviant appearance. Despite difficulties in life, Mel has lived her dreams and graduated as a lawyer. She wants to encourage others with a visible difference to follow their dreams."
You might like...
The winning works are showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery and are also published in the printed edition of AAP Magazine #46 Women.
For more inspiration, browse the best photography awards and contests. If you want to know more about winning techniques and visual languages, take a look at our 'Why Shots Work' series. Here we analyze outstanding images and discuss what it takes to create award-winning imagery.
Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey.
