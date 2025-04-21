In recognition of the indispensable role of women in photography, All About Photo Magazine celebrates those who shape the photographic landscape. Now, the winners of the AAP's 46th edition on the theme of Women have been announced.

The photographic industry is still a male-dominated field, but the history of photography shows the remarkable contributions of women. Caught between traditional gender roles and creativity, their work was often overlooked and underappreciated.

One famous example is Vivian Maier, the French-American street photographer whose works were discovered after her death. Through her street photography, she crafted an archive of life in Chicago and New York during the 1950s and 1960s.

The female gaze and visions in the field of photography often center around identity, society, intimacy, and resistance. As AAP highlights, their challenging perspectives on conventions redefined beauty and expanded the language of photography itself.

In the 46th edition, the focus was clearly set on womanhood and was explored by over 1,700 submissions from photographers from 16 different countries across 5 continents.

Diverse photographic approaches - portraiture, documentary, fine art, and conceptual photography - created a thought-provoking collection of untold stories.

While this edition was centered on women, AAP welcomed creative voices from photographers and artists of all genders. Among the 25 winning images, 17 were created by women.

So, what does it mean to be a woman today? Let’s explore the 25 unique photographic works that offer rich perspectives on this subject, portraying womanhood in all its complexity.

Winner Gallery

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Grace Weston, Courtesy All About Photo 1st Place Winner: Grace Weston (USA) Image: House of Atlas

Series: Reclaiming the Muse "My miniature staged photographic series examines familiar muses from past artworks, stories, and mythology, reframing them in contemporary terms through an intersectional feminist lens. "In my version of the Atlas myth, the housewife is in the role of supporting the whole world, while focusing on the small details, such as, vacuuming the carpet. It seems that women are often the most tasked to clean up the messes of the world, whether global or minute." (Image credit: Valentina Sinis, Courtesy All About Photo 2nd Place Winner: Valentina Sinis (Italy) Image: Hidden Stitches: A Clandestine Sewing Workshop in Kabul

Series: "Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales" "Were Afghan Women to Unveil Their Tales" is a project offering an intimate look into Afghan women's lives, highlighting their struggles in a challenging reality. Since the Taliban's return, Afghanistan has faced severe issues, including the erosion of women’s rights. "Over 70 rules now restrict women’s access to education, work, healthcare, and mobility, deeply impacting their lives from public spaces to their homes, where daily limits stifle movement, opportunities, and decisions. Despite this, Afghan women display remarkable resilience. Their choices—leaving home, running businesses, or organizing in communities—are acts of courage, reflecting a fierce determination to preserve their identity in a society designed to suppress them." (Image credit: Patricia McElroy, Courtesy All About Photo 3rd Place Winner: Patricia McElroy (USA) Image: Routine

Series: Between Then & Now "This body of work, Between Then & Now, traces the personal journey of caregiving for my 94-year-old mother as she lives with blindness and dementia. It explores our shared legacy of migration between Ireland and the U.S., and how that experience has shaped memory, cultural identity, and our evolving relationship to place and belonging. "What began as a desire to document her before dementia took hold became a deeper reflection on the intertwined histories that shape our family. As my mother moves between moments of clarity and confusion, I capture the fragile space where past and present, here and there, converge. These images reflect love, loss, resilience, and the ways migration continues to shape who we are and where we feel we belong."

Merit Award Gallery

The winning works are showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery and are also published in the printed edition of AAP Magazine #46 Women.

For more inspiration, browse the best photography awards and contests. If you want to know more about winning techniques and visual languages, take a look at our 'Why Shots Work' series. Here we analyze outstanding images and discuss what it takes to create award-winning imagery.