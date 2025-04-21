Bold, poetic, tender and political: AAP reveals winners of Women photography contest

News
By published

Let’s discover the 25 winners, exploring the richness and complexity of womanhood from unique perspectives

Left: A doll in a pink polka dot dress carries a globe and a suitcase, set against a vintage wallpaper background with furniture, Right: A girl wearing a patterned headscarf and a decorative necklace, set against a blurred background. The photo is in black and white
(Image credit: Left: Grace Weston, Right: Robert Moran, , Courtesy All About Photo)
Jump to:

In recognition of the indispensable role of women in photography, All About Photo Magazine celebrates those who shape the photographic landscape. Now, the winners of the AAP's 46th edition on the theme of Women have been announced.

The photographic industry is still a male-dominated field, but the history of photography shows the remarkable contributions of women. Caught between traditional gender roles and creativity, their work was often overlooked and underappreciated.

One famous example is Vivian Maier, the French-American street photographer whose works were discovered after her death. Through her street photography, she crafted an archive of life in Chicago and New York during the 1950s and 1960s.

The female gaze and visions in the field of photography often center around identity, society, intimacy, and resistance. As AAP highlights, their challenging perspectives on conventions redefined beauty and expanded the language of photography itself.

In the 46th edition, the focus was clearly set on womanhood and was explored by over 1,700 submissions from photographers from 16 different countries across 5 continents.

Diverse photographic approaches - portraiture, documentary, fine art, and conceptual photography - created a thought-provoking collection of untold stories.

While this edition was centered on women, AAP welcomed creative voices from photographers and artists of all genders. Among the 25 winning images, 17 were created by women.

So, what does it mean to be a woman today? Let’s explore the 25 unique photographic works that offer rich perspectives on this subject, portraying womanhood in all its complexity.

Winner Gallery

Image 1 of 3
A doll (woman) in a pink polka dot dress balances a globe on her shoulder while vacuuming the carpet in a retro-themed living room
(Image credit: Grace Weston, Courtesy All About Photo)

1st Place Winner: Grace Weston (USA)

Image: House of Atlas
Series: Reclaiming the Muse

"My miniature staged photographic series examines familiar muses from past artworks, stories, and mythology, reframing them in contemporary terms through an intersectional feminist lens.

"In my version of the Atlas myth, the housewife is in the role of supporting the whole world, while focusing on the small details, such as, vacuuming the carpet. It seems that women are often the most tasked to clean up the messes of the world, whether global or minute."

Merit Award Gallery

Image 1 of 10
A girl with braided hair holds a small, happy dog against a bright blue wall covered in scrawled white writing
(Image credit: Michele Zousmer, Courtesy All About Photo)

Michele Zousmer (USA)

Title: CRISTINA
Series: MIS[S]UNDERSTOOD

"MIS[S]UNDERSTOOD explores the pivotal role of women in the Irish Traveller community, highlighting their voices to express they are the cornerstone of family life. In this close-knit, culturally rich community, these women not only hold up traditions but also navigate the challenges of preserving their way of life in a radically changing world. Despite being acknowledged as an ethnic culture they are discriminated against in Ireland both socially and politically.

"My work humanizes a group often denied opportunities because of prejudice and misconceptions. I do not approach photography as an outsider peering in but rather as a fellow human, willing to listen and engage."

Image 1 of 12
Two women in matching orange swimsuits with celestial designs stand barefoot in front of a large tree in a grassy area
(Image credit: Markku Lahdesmaki, Courtesy All About Photo)

Markku Lahdesmaki (USA/Finland)

Image: Rose City Raindrops
Series: Artistic swimmers in sync.

The project: The IGLTA (International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association) Championships, a swimming event in Palm Springs, California. Pictured Rose City Raindrops from Portland.

You might like...

The winning works are showcased on All About Photo Winners Gallery and are also published in the printed edition of AAP Magazine #46 Women.

For more inspiration, browse the best photography awards and contests. If you want to know more about winning techniques and visual languages, take a look at our 'Why Shots Work' series. Here we analyze outstanding images and discuss what it takes to create award-winning imagery.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Staff Writer

Kim is the Staff Writer on Digital Camera World, and formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. With a Master’s degree in Photography and Media, she is driven to educate through an analytical approach, visually and technically. With her guides and tutorials, Kim seeks to uncover new facets of this time-honoured medium and foster a deeper understanding of its profound role in culture. Kim highlights topics that resonate with modern society, including women in photography and critical issues such as environmental conservation. She also discusses and reviews camera gear, giving you an overview to find the best fit for your photography journey. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.