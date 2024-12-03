The Canon Rebel T7 is trending – and still on sale after Cyber Monday. But is the aging DSLR even worth considering anymore?

End-of-season sales often give the biggest discounts to outdated technology – at times, that can mean getting better features for a lower price, but at others can quickly end in a case of buyer’s remorse. One such example of this is the Canon Rebel T7, called the Canon EOS 2000D in some markets. The Canon Rebel T7 is the brand’s most affordable DSLR, but with Canon now focusing on mirrorless technology, the T7 is aging.

That begs the question: Is an entry level DSLR that’s nearly seven years old even worth buying anymore? The answer is a complex one, but predicated by the fact that DSLRs can still take good pictures, like this award-winning photo taken with a basic DSLR and kit lens.

While viewers on Instagram largely won’t care if you used a DSLR or mirrorless camera, mirrorless cameras can be easier to learn for the new photographers that these entry-level cameras are aimed at. The Canon EOS R100, the brand’s most affordable mirrorless camera that saw discounts as low as $350 for now-expired Black Friday deals, has several advantages over the T7, including a much more modern processor, smarter autofocus with eye-detection AF, and 4K video.

In comparison, the Rebel T7 doesn’t offer much advantage over the R100 except for a better battery life, a slightly higher flash rating, and a lower price point. If the Canon R100 Black Friday deal was still live, the $350 mirrorless would be the obvious choice over the $450 DSLR. But, not only has that deal already expired, but the sales’ popularity means the R100 is out of stock from many online retailers.

If the price difference between the T7 and R100 is steep, the DSLR is an okay choice. But right now, post-Cyber Monday deals make the price difference minimal, which means my recommendation an affordable Canon camera for is for the mirrorless Canon R100. While the camera is out of stock from some retailers after the Black Friday rush, you can still find the mirrorless from some retailers.

Canon EOS R100 with kit lens: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Adorama US While this deal isn't as low as the Black Friday deal, the Canon EOS R100 can still be found for under $500 with a kit lens. It's a very basic camera, but few modern mirrorless cameras sit at such a low price point.

Read more on the debate over whether buying a DSLR on sale is a good idea, or browse our top picks for the best cheap cameras and the best cameras for beginners.