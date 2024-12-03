The Canon Rebel T7 is trending – and still on sale after Cyber Monday. But is the aging DSLR even worth considering anymore?

By
published

While prices fluctuate, the better buy right now is this entry-level Canon instead

The Canon T7 DSLR and R100 mirrorless camera on an orange background
(Image credit: Canon)

End-of-season sales often give the biggest discounts to outdated technology – at times, that can mean getting better features for a lower price, but at others can quickly end in a case of buyer’s remorse. One such example of this is the Canon Rebel T7, called the Canon EOS 2000D in some markets. The Canon Rebel T7 is the brand’s most affordable DSLR, but with Canon now focusing on mirrorless technology, the T7 is aging.

That begs the question: Is an entry level DSLR that’s nearly seven years old even worth buying anymore? The answer is a complex one, but predicated by the fact that DSLRs can still take good pictures, like this award-winning photo taken with a basic DSLR and kit lens.

Canon EOS R100 with kit lens
Canon EOS R100 with kit lens: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Adorama US

While this deal isn't as low as the Black Friday deal, the Canon EOS R100 can still be found for under $500 with a kit lens. It's a very basic camera, but few modern mirrorless cameras sit at such a low price point.

View Deal
Canon Rebel T7 (EOS 2000D)
Canon Rebel T7 (EOS 2000D): was $479 now $429 at Adorama US

While the newer mirrorless is easier to learn and packs more modern tech, if you are nostalgic for a DSLR, the Canon Rebel T7 has a small discount after Cyber Monday.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience reviewing and writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer and more.

Related articles