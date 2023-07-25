Tamron to launch fastest zoom for Nikon Z-mount mirrorless system

By Chris George
published

Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD will be Tamron's second lens for the Nikon Z camera system

Tamron has announced that it is developing a Nikon-Z version of its Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD, which will go on sale later this year. The lens will be Tamron's second Nikon Z-mount zoom, following up from the Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III RXD which was introduced last year.

The full-frame Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD is already sold in Sony E-mount, and is equally suitable for use on an APS-C DX camera body, such as the Nikon Z50, where it will give an equivalent focal length range of 53-225mm.

The lens has an unusually fast maximum aperture of f/2, which is faster than any zoom currently available for the Z-mount. Tamron is also the only manufacturer, so far, to have produced autofocus lenses for the Nikon Z camera system.

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras

(Image credit: Tamron)

Full specifications for the Nikon-fit version have yet to be announced, but we expect it to share the same key features as the Sony E-mount version. These include a nine-bladed diaphragm, a filter size of 82mm, and a weight of 1,165g. The lens, however, does not feature built-in image stabilization. In our review of the Sony version, we noted that "Autofocus is based on a VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme Drive) linear stepping motor, which is fast for stills and enables smooth transitions when shooting video, in almost complete silence".

Price details will also be confirmed nearer the official launch in the fall, but we would again expect it to be similar to the Sony version which retails at $1,899 / £1,799 / AU$2,699.

