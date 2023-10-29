Tamron "significantly improves" the AF performance of two lenses

You may be aware of camera firmware updates, but how many times have you been able to boost the performance of your lenses? Tamron has done just this with a new firmware update for two of its Sony E-Mount optics.

Two Tamron lenses have been given the new update: the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD and the Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD, with both updates exclusive to the E-Mount.

"With this new firmware update, the AF tracking performance has significantly improved, and will now keep good track of a moving object," says Tamron. "Also, AF Assist function during video recording is now supported."

This is not just a firmware update to fix bugs and small issues; this is instead an update that improves the lens performance lens. We have seen this happen recently with camera firmware, but it is also good to know that lens manufacturers keep existing optics up-to-date and future-proof with advances in camera performance.

Here is a more detailed look at the firmware update from Tamron's official release notes:

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Image credit: Tamron)

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD (Model A058)

Latest Version: Ver.3

• Improved AF tracking performance when shooting moving objects

• Compatible with AF Assist function during video recording 1

How to Update: Please update the firmware via Tamron Lens Utility

Tamron Lens Utility download page

Tamron 28-200mm F/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Model A071)

Latest Version: Ver.4

• Improved AF tracking performance when shooting moving objects

• Compatible with AF Assist function during video recording

How to Update: Please update the firmware through the camera body.

Firmware download page

As you can see above, the method of updating the firmware differs depending on the model of the lens. One is done through the camera body, much like the way you would update the camera firmware.

The other requires Tamron Lens Utility, which is a specially designed piece of software that allows you to plug your lens straight into your computer for updates and lens adjustments. This is a very cool piece of software that enables you to personalize the lens settings to match your shooting style.

Make sure to update your lens to take full advantage of the new autofocus capabilities!

